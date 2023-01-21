My Hero Academia: Can Gentle Criminal help Deku in defeating Shigaraki?

My Hero Academia chapter 378 spoilers were released throughout the week, bringing with them the reveal that several of the series’ most popular villains returned to aid Izuku Midoriya. Among them was Lady Nagant, who already appeared on the Tomura Shigaraki battlefield, as well as La Brava, who was working behind the scenes to limit enemy technological interference.

My Hero Academia chapter 378 also saw Gentle Criminal return as he successfully stopped the platform which the aforementioned battleground is on from sinking into the ocean. However, fans are now curious to see if he’ll appear on the Shigaraki battlefield, and if he does, how effective he can be in aiding Midoriya in defeating Shigaraki.

Gentle Criminal’s return in My Hero Academia chapter 378 sets up 3-vs-1 of Deku and his two most influential enemies versus Shigaraki

Can Gentle Criminal help Deku?

While My Hero Academia fans are happy enough to simply see Gentle return and align himself alongside Deku in this final war, there is more likely to come for the villain-turned-hero. His Quirk, Elasticity, allows him to imbue the property of elasticity into anything he touches, including air. The effects are said to go away after a certain amount of time, but Gentle is unable to reverse the effects himself.

In other words, his status and wellbeing are independent of the functionality of his Quirk once something has been turned elastic. This would theoretically allow him to join Deku and Lady Nagant on the battlefield in an effort to defeat Shigaraki, where his Quirk could play a major role in the fight.

Assuming Gentle is able to maintain a support role while Deku occupies most of Shigaraki’s attention, he can skillfully use his Quirk to offset Shigaraki’s balance or even block his attacks. Since the air he turns elastic becomes an impermeable surface, Shigaraki would need to use his Decay Quirk to pass through it and attack.

However, if future My Hero Academia issues see Neito Monoma and Shota Aizawa return to the battlefield and continue limiting Shigaraki’s Quirk usage, this will no longer be an option. Thus, Gentle could provide the perfect defense for Deku as the young Hero continues his offensive against Shigaraki without fear of a counter attack.

One downside, however, is that Gentle needs to actually touch something in order to activate the effects of his Quirk. This means that he would need to be on the front line with Deku to be effective in a support role, unlike Lady Nagant, whose long-range offense allows her to help from anywhere.

However, a possible workaround could be a Quirk Awakening for Gentle Criminal. This would also explain how he was able to single-handedly stop a breakout from Mikuzu prison with the likes of Muscular amongst their count. Series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi could both answer this question and set up Gentle as a true force to be reckoned with by introducing his Awakening.

