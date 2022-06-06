My Hero Academia chapter 355: Hawks and Jirou’s teamwork gives heroes a fighting chance

My Hero Academia chapter 355 shows the heroes reaching their first foothold in the fight against AFO. Due to some unprecedented but well-executed teamwork between Hawks and Jirou, with support from Tokoyami, a part of AFO’s mask is cracked open.

Endeavor appears to be less wounded than people feared, but he is yet to return to battle. An unfortunate attack severely injures Jirou, but she manages to perform her duties regardless.

The heroes gain an advantage against AFO in My Hero Academia chapter 355

In the last chapter, AFO managed to injure Endeavor by taking advantage of the latter’s worry for his sons. Hawks tried his best to break AFO’s mask, which doubles as a breathing apparatus, but he was cornered due to his prosthetic wings being less efficient than his real ones. In the nick of time, Tokoyami and Jirou arrived at the battle and saved Hawks.

My Hero Academia chapter 355 is titled Extras.

AFO’s target

My Hero Academia chapter 355 begins with Endeavor regaining consciousness and thinking of his sons. He blames himself for being distracted in the fight, which led to the heroes losing their primary offensive player. Hawks determines via his feathers that Endeavor is not too badly injured and will return to the fight soon. Tokoyami reminds Hawks that the former was sent to this location as additional support, and Hawks includes him in his plans.

Sync 🎧 🖤 @SyncXmA #mha355 #mhaspoilers



I really like the idea that Jirou is "realizing that Midoriya and Aoyama were constantly fighting this fear" when it comes to All for One.



This is the type of thing I wanted in Villain Hunt tbh, better late then never I'm excited to see how this looks I really like the idea that Jirou is "realizing that Midoriya and Aoyama were constantly fighting this fear" when it comes to All for One.This is the type of thing I wanted in Villain Hunt tbh, better late then never I'm excited to see how this looks #mha355 #mhaspoilersI really like the idea that Jirou is "realizing that Midoriya and Aoyama were constantly fighting this fear" when it comes to All for One.This is the type of thing I wanted in Villain Hunt tbh, better late then never I'm excited to see how this looks

AFO knows that he was unable to seriously maim the Flame Hero and understands that the heroes will try to stall for some time until Endeavor can return. AFO identifies Jirou as the weak link and tries to attack her, but Hawks and Tokoyami manage to get her out of the way. Jirou finds herself scared of AFO and understands that Aoyama and Midoriya have been operating with this fear all along.

The Vestiges

AFO taunts that school children have no place in these battles and launches a cannon-like attack on all three fighters. While Hawks and Tokoyami are moderately wounded, Jirou loses her left ear. However, she angrily replies that she is fighting AFO because he made her friends cry and hits him with her Heartbeat Surround Legato. AFO thinks that it would be easy to throw off the attack, but vestiges of the various quirks he has stolen over the years appear to him and seemingly hold him back, paralyzing him for the moment.

Thomas ? 🇮🇪 @MidoriyaTwt_ #MHA355



I mentioned in a Discord VC on Friday that I think Sound in general is extremely important to Vestiges, the Quirks One For All and All for One, and All for One as a person



And here's why I think this : I mentioned in a Discord VC on Friday that I think Sound in general is extremely important to Vestiges, the Quirks One For All and All for One, and All for One as a personAnd here's why I think this : #MHA355I mentioned in a Discord VC on Friday that I think Sound in general is extremely important to Vestiges, the Quirks One For All and All for One, and All for One as a personAnd here's why I think this : https://t.co/FAc1oOsV11

AFO wonders if Jirou’s speech roused these vestiges, something even New Order could not accomplish. Meanwhile, Hawks takes advantage of AFO’s stillness and attacks him with Soundwave Vibration Enhanced Flight Feather Blade. He previously attacked the same spot on AFO’s mask thrice to create a vulnerable spot, and this attack on the same spot breaks the mask open and also destroys one of Hawks’ Katanas.

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 355 confirms that Jirou has lost an ear, but it does not affect the range of her attack. It could theoretically alter the power of her attacks; however, she still seems to get the job done. Tokoyami provides proper air support throughout this chapter.

Hawks does not let his lack of feathers deter him from his job, but it is clear that he can't keep this up for very long.

Seph @Shonen_Joenen #MHA355



I liked the dialogue about power returning. An obsession shared both by Endeavor and AFO, but its also tied directly into the series opening back in chapter 1.



Can you be a hero without it? Maybe not as a profession, but it isn't power that makes a man, is it? I liked the dialogue about power returning. An obsession shared both by Endeavor and AFO, but its also tied directly into the series opening back in chapter 1.Can you be a hero without it? Maybe not as a profession, but it isn't power that makes a man, is it? #MHA355I liked the dialogue about power returning. An obsession shared both by Endeavor and AFO, but its also tied directly into the series opening back in chapter 1.Can you be a hero without it? Maybe not as a profession, but it isn't power that makes a man, is it?

A better offensive power, namely Endeavor, must join the battle to capitalize on Hawks’ success. It is possible that Horikoshi will introduce some additional players in this battle as well. The breaking of AFO’s mask in My Hero Academia chapter 355 signals a window of attack for the heroes, but it is unlikely that it will be a fatal wound or take down AFO permanently.

Navi @NaviNaviiii #MHA355 since we know quirks contain some part of the soul or a representation of it, what most likely happened was when Jiro used her quirk, her emotions/soul reached all the way to vestiges inside AFO. Like a singer pouring her heart and soul in a song that it makes people cry #MHA355 since we know quirks contain some part of the soul or a representation of it, what most likely happened was when Jiro used her quirk, her emotions/soul reached all the way to vestiges inside AFO. Like a singer pouring her heart and soul in a song that it makes people cry

Fans believe that Jirou’s words in My Hero Academia chapter 355 awakened the dormant vestiges inside AFO’s quirk. However, some fans remain skeptical that a simple speech could do what a quirk like New Order could not. Considering that the Vestiges of OFA have been swayed by words and emotions, it is not very far-fetched to think that Jirou’s love for her friends and her passionate speech could stir the emotions of AFO’s vestiges.

