My Hero Academia: 4 fighters that AFO can beat (and 4 that would give him a hard time)

All For One and his AFO Quirk would give anybody a difficult time in My Hero Academia.

There's a reason why it took several generations just to defeat him. With the AFO Quirk at his disposal, All For One can give and take powers as he pleases. He might have more Quirks than anybody in My Hero Academia history. With that said, a select few can still fight him on equal footing.

Before going any further, this article will contain major spoilers from the manga. Kohei Horikoshi is planning on ending My Hero Academia very soon. For that reason, this article will reference the ongoing events from the final war arc. All For One will use his current form.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia characters that AFO can beat

4) Edgeshot

Edgeshot is known for his highly technical fighting style. He can fold his body into very sharp edges, allowing him to pierce through opponents with ease. Most characters will get speed blitzed by this Pro Hero.

However, that's not going to happen with All For One. Based on official databooks for My Hero Academia, both characters have maxed out their agility. Edgeshot isn't going to have the speed advantage here. What's even worse is that he lacks the monstrous power of the villain.

All For One also has a far greater range with his attacks. The AFO Quirk gives him access to several long range techniques, such as Rivet, Air Cannon, and Springlike Limbs. Edgeshot can't maintain his distance forever, which means at some point All For One can steal his Quirk.

3) Best Jeanist

Best Jeanist is yet another technical fighter like Edgeshot. However, the hero mainly relies on capturing his targets with clothing fibers. He can manipulate them in very restrictive ways, such as choking his opponent.

Unfortunately, during the Hideout Raid arc, this clearly didn't work against the powerful All For One. The villain has more than enough strength to break through his bonds. His physical stats are only matched by All Might in My Hero Academia.

Best Jeanist is a great fighter, but he is completely outmatched by All For One. Again, there is too much difference between their physical stats.

2) Hawks

Hawks prefers to use speed instead of strength in My Hero Academia. Fierce Wings is among the most versatile Mutant Quirks in the series. Hawks can fly at high speeds, use feather blades to cut through enemies, and detect nearby vibrations in the surrounding area.

With that said, his lack of strength is rather concerning. By comparison, All For One is a powerhouse with his Ultimate Quirk Combination, which he used in his final battle with All Might.

Hawks doesn't have the power to block the attack, nor can he take a direct hit. Furthermore, All For One is fast enough to keep up with the hero.

1) Endeavor

Endeavor definitely has the physical means to severely damage All For One. The Hellflame Quirk can reach extremely hot temperatures, which can even burn away targets with a regenerative Quirk. Endeavor completely destroyed the High-End Nomu from the Pro Hero arc.

Unfortunately, his temper does get the best of him. All For One will take advantage of this moment of weakness. My Hero Academia Chapter 355 is a great showcase for the villain's manipulative nature. He catches Endeavor off guard by revealing what he did to Dabi, tricking the Pro Hero into attacking him carelessly.

All For One knows how to push the right buttons.

My Hero Academia characters that would give AFO a really hard time

4) Deku

Like most shonen anime protagonists, Deku is known for his exponential growth rate. His physical stats are only slightly behind All For One.

Deku is the ninth OFA user, having been trained by All Might himself. This potent Quirk is a direct counter to All For One. He cannot use the AFO Quirk to steal this power, which means Deku can get close enough to him without any worries.

It wouldn't be easy for the young hero, but he does very well in high pressure situations. Deku can also use multiple Quirks in My Hero Academia, so there are several tools at his disposal.

3) Tomura Shigaraki

Shigaraki will always be a major threat in My Hero Academia. He can decay anything he touches with his fingertips.

After the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, he can also use multiple Quirks. Shigaraki also has the original copy of the AFO Quirk. Meanwhile, All For One is currently using a duplicate version in My Hero Academia.

Shigaraki could easily kill All For One in his current state. Remember, he could regrow multiple fingers to increase the area of effect for his decay.

2) Star and Stripe

All For One greatly fears this overpowered hero. To put this into perspective, he didn't want Shigaraki to fight her until they stole the OFA Quirk.

Star and Stripe was the number one ranked hero in the United States. She could rewrite cause and effect with her New Order Quirk, albeit with a few limitations. Star and Stripe has some of the best super moves in the entire series.

All For One doesn't have the same identity crisis as Shigaraki did, so the New Order Quirk should definitely work against him.

1) All Might

All Might didn't just beat his rival once in My Hero Academia. He somehow performed this spectacular feat twice in the series.

Both competitors have relatively equal physical stats. With that said, All Might has the advantage of the OFA Quirk, since it cannot be stolen. His undying determination is what sets him apart from All For One.

During their final clash, the hero overpowered the villain with his United States of Smash. Only a select few characters in My Hero Academia can survive the Ultimate Quirk Combination.

