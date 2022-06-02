My Hero Academia chapter 355 spoilers show why Hawks is the no. 2 hero

One of the biggest questions in the recent My Hero Academia arc was that of AFO’s defeat, and My Hero Academia chapter 355 is all set to provide the readers with the first ray of hope. The spoilers that were leaked earlier today note that despite going up against overwhelming strength, Hawks and the two Class-A students managed to chip away AFO’s impressive armor a little.

Of course, AFO cannot be defeated so easily, but this chapter does provide a little respite. More details about how AFO’s quirk works are revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 355, and they show a striking similarity to how OFA works.

Note: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 355.

My Hero Academia chapter 355 (spoilers) hint at pro heroes gaining the upper hand against AFO

In the last chapter, Hawks and Endeavor went up against AFO in Gunga Mountains. AFO partially revealed what happened to Toya after Sekoto Peak and taunted Endeavor into making a mistake. After injuring Endeavor, AFO set his sights on Hawks, but his attacks were blocked by Jiro and Tokoyami, who arrived on time. Together, they faced off against AFO.

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 355 is titled “Extras.”

My Hero Academia chapter 355 spoilers

According to the spoilers, Endeavor is not severely injured, nor has he lost his arm. He recognizes his mistake in letting AFO goad him and is worried for his sons. However, his condition is stable enough for Hawks to carry on with the plan. Tokoyami reminds his mentor that he is here to provide air support, so he cannot stay out of the fight.

AFO realizes that the heroes will start attacking once Endeavor returns to the fight. To speed things up, he targets Jirou with one of his new attacks, but Hawks deflects it. He attacks AFO’s mask with his feathers and sword again, but to no avail.

Jirou is scared as Tokoyami points out their objective to her, and she understands that Midoriya and Aoyama must deal with such feelings of helplessness all the time.

AFO attacks them again, and this time Hawks is unable to stop him. Jirou's left ear is severely damaged, but she still hits AFO with her Heartbeat Surround Legato. AFO goes to retaliate but is held back by the vestiges of all the quirks he has stolen over the years. Hawks notices a chip in AFO’s mask from his previous attacks and strikes him again. This speedy attack breaks both Hawks’ sword and a part of AFO’s mask.

Speculations

While revealed to be in a stable condition in My Hero Academia chapter 355, Endeavor is hardly fit for a fight against AFO. However, his concern for his sons and his guilt over letting his comrades down may propel him towards a more dangerous course of action. He remains the heroes’ main source of firepower and, as such, will have to return to the fight unless there is some external help.

It is interesting that AFO’s vestiges work the same way as OFA. While readers had gotten a hint of this back during Shigaraki’s confrontation with Star and Stripe, it has never been as illustrated as in My Hero Academia chapter 355. Considering that AFO has innumerable quirks inside him, it would spell disaster for him if even a few of those vestiges tried to follow in Cathleen Bate’s footsteps.

Tokoyami is predominantly a supporting player in this bout, but Jirou and Hawks seem to be making up for it. Jirou has been surprising throughout this fight, and her application of her quirk seems to be well thought-out and precise.

However, readers would still want to see Dark Shadow in action. Hawks is performing his duties with diligence, but he seems far too eager to give up his own life for the cause, a trait Tokoyami seems determined to curb.

