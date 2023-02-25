My Hero Academia chapter 381: Why All For One might be able to steal Tokoyami’s Quirk

My Hero Academia chapter 381 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier this week, bringing with them the continued reappearance of the Shiketsu High students. Readers were incredibly excited to see the fan-favorite high schoolers being actively involved in the series’ final battle, rather than briefly appearing before fleeing the scene.

Chapter 381 also thrust Tokoyami Fumikage into the spotlight, seemingly pitting him against All For One, with Hawks unable to fight and Endeavor otherwise occupied. With Dark Shadow now at full power and unstealable by All For One according to All Might, fans are waiting to see what Tokoyami can do.

However, his next steps could result in a truly disastrous turn of events for the Pro Heroes and their war efforts, if All Might ends up being wrong.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly why All For One might be able to steal Tokoyami’s Quirk despite what All Might says in My Hero Academia chapter 381.

Dark Shadow’s sentience may prove Hawks’ Quirk-stealing claim wrong in My Hero Academia chapter 381

Brief spoiler recap

The My Hero Academia chapter 381 spoilers begin with Camie Utsushimi and Seiji Shishikura speaking to All For One as the other Shiketsu students arrive. Tsukauchi contacts Hawks, with the latter thanking him for the reinforcements. Tsukauchi responds that the Shiketsu High Heroes were already headed there by the time he called for them.

All For One comments on how desperate the Heroes are given their latest approach of swarming him despite the possibility of stolen Quirks. He laughs while growing wings and throwing a laser at the Heroes. He then asks why they think they have any chance of victory without All Might, adding that the younger amongst them who’ve lived only in times of peace have no idea what he’s truly capable of.

Ging-anime @kingginger95 A good number of side characters of My Hero Academia are better than the MC. Todoroki, Tokoyami, Bakugo, Endeavour, All for One, Hawk. #Mha381 was really good chapter #MyHeroAcadamia #MyHeroAcadamia 381 #manga A good number of side characters of My Hero Academia are better than the MC. Todoroki, Tokoyami, Bakugo, Endeavour, All for One, Hawk. #Mha381 was really good chapter #MyHeroAcadamia #MyHeroAcadamia381 #manga https://t.co/LwmbfPOmc7

The My Hero Academia chapter 381 spoilers then feature All For One lecturing about the peak of his power and influence. Following this, Inasa’s wind blows towards All For One, with the former saying that he knows and understands his opponent and still wants to fight. All For One expresses a desire to steal Inasa’s Quirk and escape, using the wind currents to his offensive advantage and attacking Inasa and others.

Unfortunately, all the Heroes left on the battlefield seem too weak and tired to fight All For One. This is when Fumikage Tokoyami and a massive Dark Shadow appear behind him, visibly scaring All For One to the point of him wanting to dodge the attack.

However, this proves pointless, with a stone dome enclosing All For One, Tokoyami, and the other Heroes. Hawks himself then leads the charge of all the Heroes within on All For One, as the issue comes to an end.

Why All For One might be able to steal Dark Shadow, explained

minnzz @animesidepiece #MHA381 #MHASpoilers if anything happens to dark shadow I'm gonna kill everyone on that battlefield and then myself #MHA381 #MHASpoilers if anything happens to dark shadow I'm gonna kill everyone on that battlefield and then myself https://t.co/J0FFU7D22f

In the My Hero Academia chapter 381 spoilers and raw scans, fans see Tokoyami reference All Might’s past words, saying that All For One can’t steal Endeavor’s Quirk by touching his flames. Tokoyami then likens this to his own Quirk, Dark Shadow, implying that All For One shouldn’t be able to steal Dark Shadow simply by touching it rather than Tokoyami himself.

The basis in All Might’s original statement stems from the fact that the flames Endeavor shoots are a projection of his Quirk rather than the Quirk itself. This is akin to how Bakugo’s Quirk allows him to make explosions, but his real Quirk is that his body creates nitroglycerin sweat. Likewise, All For One wouldn’t be able to steal Bakugo’s Quirk by touching one of his explosions.

While Tokoyami likens himself to this comparison in My Hero Academia chapter 381, he may actually be inaccurate in this assumption. One of the key differences between Dark Shadow and Hellflame (Endeavor’s Quirk) is that Dark Shadow actually is Tokoyami’s Quirk rather than what his Quirk allows him to create.

ris💥🥦 is a mess @amarisllis #MHA381 #MHASpoilers



OKAY WAIT. WAIT.



Dark Shadow is sentient, right? So what if… what if AFO *tries* to steal Dark Shadow but Dark Shadow resists/says no? Or AFO steals Dark Shadow and then Dark Shadow starts tearing him apart from the inside… OKAY WAIT. WAIT.Dark Shadow is sentient, right? So what if… what if AFO *tries* to steal Dark Shadow but Dark Shadow resists/says no? Or AFO steals Dark Shadow and then Dark Shadow starts tearing him apart from the inside… #MHA381 #MHASpoilersOKAY WAIT. WAIT. Dark Shadow is sentient, right? So what if… what if AFO *tries* to steal Dark Shadow but Dark Shadow resists/says no? Or AFO steals Dark Shadow and then Dark Shadow starts tearing him apart from the inside…

The unofficial wiki for the series confirms this, describing the monster Dark Shadow as the Quirk itself rather than a conjuration or representation of it. This is further supported by the fact that Dark Shadow is shown to be sentient, able to reject Tokoyami’s commands if it wants. Were Dark Shadow a representation of the eponymous Quirk, it likely wouldn’t have the sentience it does.

In summation

As a result, it seems that All For One may actually be able to steal Dark Shadow by touching Dark Shadow itself rather than Tokoyami. Considering that the Quirk is clearly the beast itself. Tokoyami’s assumption in My Hero Academia chapter 381 will likely prove to be foolhardy in the coming issues.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

