My Hero Academia: Lady Nagant's connection to Hawks, explained

The sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime is set to finally introduce Lady Nagant, whose appearance has been heavily teased in the opening visuals.

Lady Nagant is a fan-favorite character due to the uncharacteristic depth she was given as a villain, which anime-only fans will soon discover for themselves.

A major element of Lady Nagant’s backstory in the series involves her upbringing as a child and how the circumstances of her life forced her to become a Pro Hero. Part of her descent into villainy was fueled by her work for the Hero Public Safety Commission, which killed her optimism and enjoyment of being a Pro Hero very quickly.

In fact, Lady Nagant’s experiences with the Hero Public Safety Commission are very similar and even linked to those of another fan-favorite character. Follow along as this article fully breaks down Lady Nagant’s connection with the Pro Hero Hawks in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia’s Nagant and Hawks are two sides of the same shadowy coin

When Lady Nagant, real name Kaina Tsutsumi, was a young girl, she was invited to join My Hero Academia’s Hero Public Safety Commission as one of their Pro Heroes. With her dream of becoming a great Pro Hero, she accepted and trained diligently until she was known as the best marksman in all of Japan, even among Pro Heroes like Snipe and others.

However, Lady Nagant’s primary responsibilities and missions were those of assassin work, killing villains planning to commit acts of terrorism and corrupt heroes seeking fame and fortune. While she carried these orders out willingly and without question at first, she eventually became affected by the seemingly unending string of murders she was forced to commit.

When combined with the need to keep up her front as a public Pro Hero, this created disillusionment with herself and the actions she had committed. This led to her questioning her purpose as a cog in the machine, which maintains the illusionary aspects of the Pro Hero society.

Things came to a breaking point when the then-President of the Hero Public Safety Commission gave Lady Nagant yet another assassination order, this time for two corrupt Pro Heroes. She shared her thoughts on why the murder may not have been necessary but was unsuccessful. Likewise, the president was unsuccessful in swaying her and subtly threatened her if she didn’t comply.

Fed up with the life she had led due to the orders of the president, Lady Nagant shot and killed him. She was then incarcerated in Tartarus, with the nature of her arrest being covered up as her killing another Pro Hero in an argument.

This decision was made by the succeeding president, preventing Lady Nagant’s execution and turning her into a scapegoat to promote unity amongst Pro Heroes.

With Lady Nagant incarcerated, the Hero Public Safety Commission needed to find yet another agent to do their dirty work for them. Enter a young Keigo Takami, eventual Pro Hero Hawks, to fill the vacancy left by Lady Nagant’s arrest and incarceration.

This was confirmed by Lady Nagant herself in My Hero Academia’s Tartarus Escapees arc. She asked Hawks how he was able to do everything she was forced to but remained so optimistic.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

