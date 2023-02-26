Deku finally reaches All Might's level in My Hero Academia anime

Deku in My Hero Academia has gained attention from the global fandom based on his role as the protagonist. Other than that, he has also been the talk of the town for his quirk after he inherited it from All Might.

In My Hero Academia, All Might was the last one to have the One For All before he passed it on to Izuku Midoriya. Both of them were the only ones who didn't have a quirk in the entire society they resided in, and Deku worked hard to deserve to be the holder of the most powerful quirk, One For All.

It was quite justified for Deku to inherit the quirk from someone whom he considers his master. He has proven himself to be worthy of the power he is going to endure along with the responsibilities that come with it. In My Hero Academia, there have been more users of the quirk apart from Deku and All Might. All of them have been helping society get rid of people who shouldn't be there. At the moment, it is quite impressive that Deku is as good as the greatest hero of all time, All Might.

My Hero Academia: Deku becomes as powerful as All Might

Addict @Addict_ET Wow, I'm just in so much awe, this will forever be one of deku's greatest feats to be able to finally mimic the speed of prime all might Wow, I'm just in so much awe, this will forever be one of deku's greatest feats to be able to finally mimic the speed of prime all might https://t.co/UsbNO7ic2q

Deku is considered to be one of the greatest heroes at the moment. He unlocks every quirk that lies within One For All. He has to get credit for holding on to such a powerful quirk and keep improving it until he becomes unparalleled by anyone else.

All Might was known to be the greatest hero as no one could match his level of power. But when Deku unleashed his potential and trained hard to become who he is, he finally got to match the amount of strength and speed All Might had.

Deku in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

This marks one of the greatest things Deku has done in his life along with all the other things he is known for. He certainly proved himself to be the greatest user of One For All and to be the one who is going to face off against the main antagonist All For One.

All Might and his quirk One For All

All Might @TheRealAllMight Today is the day, Heroes! I am here - for Season 3! Today is the day, Heroes! I am here - for Season 3! https://t.co/sHg02jOmC8

All Might is known to be the most powerful hero in the world of My Hero Academia. He had a single motive of bringing society to justice in every possible way. He was the only one before Deku who had the capability to stand up against the antagonist, All For One.

All Might was quite popular among all the other heroes and normal people in society as he was the most powerful of them all. He had an immense amount of strength that allowed him to deserve the title. Surprisingly enough, he was also born quirkless just like Deku but acquired the strength to be able to handle such a powerful quirk which he inherited from the previous user, Nana Shimura.

As the quirk One For All has the capability of providing a sudden boost to the strength and power one endures, All Might's physical strength gave him the upper hand to get to the title of the most powerful hero of My Hero Academia. However, it wasn't long before Deku became the successor when All Might finally decided to pass down One For All to him.

