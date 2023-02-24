Snipe's quirk in My Hero Academia, explained

In Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, Snipe is a talented Pro Hero and a member of the U.A. High. His appearance is easily distinguishable among other Pro Heroes as he looks like a cowboy that sits perfectly right with his Quirk, Homing. Snipe, being a professional mentor for the best hero academy, packs a good knowledge of his own ability. He is portrayed as a calm and rational person who ultimately contributes to expertly modulating his Quirk in critical situations.

Since abilities plays the most important part in the My Hero Academia universe, this article will detail Homing by explaining why, despite not being much talked about, Snipe's Quirk is one of the beneficial ones.

In My Hero Academia, Snipe's Quirk is useful for long-range attacks

Snipe in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Acdemia, Snipe is a professional Hero with an incredible aiming ability, as he is able to accurately shoot his target from a long distance. Named Homing, the Quirk allows him to lock on to any target he can see within six hundred meters and make any missile he fires to chase after that target.

Although his Quirk is beneficial for catching villains or even tracking them for a secret attack, Snipe's Quirk is not immensely powerful. However, the Pro Hero has made good use of it over time and has significantly contributed to society, even though it lacks strength and impact.

To make the best use of his inborn Quirk, Snipe equipped himself with a pair of modified guns that look like a baller gun set. Moreover, he uses smoke grenades to help him hide his movements or mislead his opponents, aiding him in the passing of rescue work. The gas mask on his outfit is likewise a result of this.

Snipe has been seen using his Quirk often in My Hero Academia. In the battle between the U.A. teachers and the League of Villains, he was the one who saved Izuku, Denki, Kyoka, and Momo by shooting Tomura Shigaraki. Denki was held hostage, so Snipe had to shoot twice to get him free, and his aiming ability was of immense help at the time.

During the first term's final exam, Snipe stood all alone against Mezo and Toru in the corridor. The Pro Hero noticed them hiding behind a stone pillar, after which he threw a smoke bomb to numb their vision and shot down the pillar using his Quirk and guns. Moreover, in the paranormal liberation war of My Hero Academia, Snipe used all of his capabilities to fight the best he could.

Final thoughts

Homing gives Snipe the edge over enemies as he engages in long-range attacks. Being able to lock onto a target from such a long distance comes with its own perks, and the modifications coordinated well with his inborn quality.

Snipe is one of the characters in My Hero Academia who uses his intellect to overpower his Quirk and make the most out of it. Furthermore, his calm and composed persona enable him to observe the next move of the opponent and fix his target from a longer distance. This provides him with a great amount of stealth and focus that he needs to win against his enemies in a battle.

