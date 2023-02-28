My Hero Academia chapter 382: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 382 is set to be released on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With Tokoyami seemingly set to take on All For One himself, the excitement for the series has never been higher. Fans are hoping the hype continues in the upcoming issue with a continued focus on Tokoyami versus All For One.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing about either for now since no verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 382 is currently available. However, they do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 382 while speculating on what to expect.

Fans hoping for a focus on Tokoyami vs. All For One in My Hero Academia chapter 382

Release date and time, where to read

Travity @ConnerTerriona #MHA382



The next official chapter will be released March 5th, 2023. We will ping the @/leaks role - so make sure you have that (see < The next official chapter will be released March 5th, 2023. We will ping the @/leaks role - so make sure you have that (see < #roles >)* #MHA382 The next official chapter will be released March 5th, 2023. We will ping the @/leaks role - so make sure you have that (see <#roles>)*

My Hero Academia chapter 382 will be officially released on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue arrive in the early morning hours of Monday, March 6, 2023. The exact release time will vary depending on the region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 382 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, March 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 5

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, March 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, March 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Monday, March 6

Chapter 381 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 381 saw the rest of the Shiketsu High students and alumni join the Gunga battlefield, helping to restrain the Twice clones made by Himiko Toga. Fans saw the heroes change their tactics against All For One, deciding to overwhelm him with numbers rather than send only their most skilled fighters at the supervillain.

All For One took advantage of this tactic by combining several Quirks to make a giant blast that seemingly took out several heroes. He then ridiculed the heroes present, lecturing them about how they have no chance to win without All Might. He also criticized the youngest among them for not having lived through the peak of his power, thus making them unknowledgeable of how strong he truly is.

Inasa countered that they learned all that in history class, sending his winds at All For One and causing the hero to goad them into coming and meeting their fate by rushing him. Fumikage Tokoyami and a massive Dark Shadow took him up on this, seemingly scaring All For One into dodging him unsuccessfully and sending him smashing into the ground as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)

dabis_choreographed_dance @0imyoursenpai0



watch next chapter be named “Light” to represent hawks getting his quirk stolen and maybe losing the light in his eyes



#MHA381 #MHA382 #MHASpoilers HEAR. ME. OUT.watch next chapter be named “Light” to represent hawks getting his quirk stolen and maybe losing the light in his eyes HEAR. ME. OUT.watch next chapter be named “Light” to represent hawks getting his quirk stolen and maybe losing the light in his eyes #MHA381 #MHA382 #MHASpoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 382 is expected to continue focusing on Tokoyami versus All For One. The issue will likely see All For One desperately combining Quirks in an effort to combat Dark Shadow’s might. He will probably try to use various light-based abilities to do so. However, these counters will likely prove useless considering the massive size Dark Shadow has grown to.

Many fans speculate that this will force All For One to focus on escaping rather than fighting Tokoyami. They also suspect that Hawks will be put in a situation where he needs to sacrifice himself for Tokoyami, allowing All For One to steal his Quirk.

If this does happen in My Hero Academia chapter 382, fans can expect the issue’s final moments to feature All For One with Fierce Wings in his repertoire. It’s unlikely that fans will see him actually flee the battlefield. This scenario would be better suited as the start of the subsequent issue and a segue into Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes