Which My Hero Academia villain are you based on your Zodiac sign?

Although My Hero Academia’s main focus is U.A. High's students, most fans have all felt a special connection with one or two villains on the show. They might be the bad guys, but some of them have valid reasons that pushed them into this life, and those reasons resonate with some fans.

Some fans see themselves relating to a specific My Hero Academia villain, identifying their worst traits when looking at said character. This could be because that particular villain perfectly embodies the most heinous traits of the fan’s Zodiac Sign.

This list will offer the My Hero Academia villain that best fits each Zodiac Sign.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

Which My Hero Academia villain represents your Zodiac sign?

Aries – Muscular

Muscular was more ruthless and eviler than many other villains in the show (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Muscular was a villain motivated by his own ego and desire to fight. He was always looking for more powerful opponents that could provide him with a challenge. He was driven to be the best, but only because that would help him cause more pain and suffering.

This competitivity fits perfectly with the driven nature that characterizes those born as Aries. Those who belong to this sign are constantly trying to surpass their own limits, an admirable trait that Muscular’s sick mentality turned into a death sentence for most heroes who fought against him.

Taurus – Shigaraki

Shigaraki was traumatized as a child (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Although Shigaraki was the leader of the League of Villains, his attitude was far from what someone in his position should have. He is egotistical, short-tempered, and childish, always trying to prove himself to AFO and the other villains.

This self-centered nature and desire to be recognized are iconic traits of a Taurus taken to the extreme. Tauruses are also stubborn and hate being proven wrong, characteristics that Shigaraki has shown in My Hero Academia since his first appearance.

Gemini – Twice

Twice just wanted to have real friends (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

After an incident with his cloning Quirk, Twice started to develop multiple personalities that fought for control of their original body. Twice was constantly arguing with himself, wondering if he was really the original version or just a clone that killed the real Jin. He could be extremely happy and cheerful one moment, only to become gloomy and pessimistic the next.

This duality in his day-to-day life could not fit any other sign better than Gemini. This sign is for people who cannot be encapsulated in a single box, seeing as they normally have more than a side to themselves.

Twice fitted this description almost too perfectly, not only because of his identity disorder but also because he was a villain and a good person at the same time.

Cancer – Toga Himiko

Toga shows her love via stab wounds and blood-sucking (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Toga is a person that loves in a deeper manner, so deep in fact that some people could consider it an obsession. She is completely in touch with her emotions, letting them drive her actions without doubting her decisions for a second.

These are all characteristics typically found in a person born as a Cancer, one of the most emotive members of the Zodiac. Toga wants to see the people she loves be the better version of themselves, just like a regular Cancer.

Unfortunately, her definition of better includes being dead and covered in blood, something none of her crushes agree with.

Leo – All for One

AFO only cares about himself (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

There is no one more proud and megalomaniac inside My Hero Academia’s universe than the mighty and terrifying All for One. This vile man is obsessed with power, an obsession that has driven him to commit horrible atrocities throughout many decades.

AFO loves being in the spotlight, as well as letting his enemies know they are below him and his empire. All of these attributes fit a Leo who has been corrupted by their own nature. Like any good Leo, AFO thrives by being the best in everything he does, which is a shame because what he does is kill people and destroy lives.

Virgo – Re-Destro

Re-Destro was a natural leader with loyal lackeys who would have given their lives for his cause. Since he was a child, he was a firm believer of his father’s ideals, those being the creation of a world without any kind of limitations on Quirks. To see this dream come true, he was willing to do anything and kill anyone who would stand in his way.

That is why Re-Destro is the best My Hero Academia villain for those born as Virgos; Virgo is a sign of people who never allow any obstacle to stand in their way. They are dedicated and capable of doing anything in order to achieve their goals. And just like Re-Destro, they are natural leaders who can get people to follow them easily.

Libra – Stain

Stain was convinced he was doing something good (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

While Stain was a villain and his actions cannot be justified, his ideals were not completely erroneous. He was convinced that Hero Society was controlled by corrupt groups who just wanted to keep the status quo and were not interested in maintaining real justice.

That is why people who were born under Libra’s sky feel a deeper connection with this vigilante-turned-villain. Stain wanted to create a just and functioning society where Heroes would work to keep people safe. He took his love for justice too far, but in the end, he was still looking for balance, just like most Libras.

Scorpio – Dabi

Dabi felt like his father replaced him (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Dabi was born with one objective in mind. He wanted to become a stronger Hero than All Might and make his father proud. When Endeavor told him he could not become a Hero without harming himself in the process and started to ignore him, Dabi broke and turned into a villain.

He wanted to prove to his father that he was able to become a powerful individual even with his own limitations. These sentimental outbursts and dedication to his cause place Dabi as the perfect villain for Scorpio.

Scorpios may seem detached and cold at first, but in reality, they are more in touch with their emotions than most other signs. They are also some of the most stubborn individuals in the world, going as far as to endanger themselves to achieve a goal, exactly like Dabi did most of his life.

Sagittarius – Overhaul

Overhaul caused Eri an immense amount of pain (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

For Overhaul, Quirks were only a disease that was slowly killing the human race. To prevent this, he used his brilliant mind and curious nature to create a cure that would eradicate the problem from its root. Sadly, to do this, he tortured a little girl who'd done nothing wrong.

Overhaul’s analytical mind and independence to act without caring about what others may think of him are all traits of a Sagittarius who took their interest too far. Sagittariuses are normally individuals who want to create a better world and use their intelligence to achieve this.

For Overhaul, his actions were justified by the good he wanted to bring to the world, proving once again how similar he is to an average Sagittarius.

Capricorn – Kurogiri

Kurogiri’s programming forced him to follow and protect Shigaraki Tomura no matter what. To do this efficiently, he was always calm and collected, not letting his emotions take over his mind at any moment in time.

His discipline and conviction for following the rules are indications of Kurogiri’s nature as a Capricorn. These individuals are people who love order and balance in their lives, doing everything they can to maintain them. It is true that Kurogiri did what he had because of his programming as a Nomu, but that does not mean his actions are not befitting of someone born as a Capricorn.

Aquarius – Gentle criminal

Unlike many villains, Gentle just wanted attention (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Gentle Criminal used to dream about being a hero until he was involved in a tragic accident that cost him and his family gravely. After this, he became a lonely individual who just wanted to leave his mark on the world, so he turned to villainy in order to accomplish this.

Few people can understand what is happening inside of Gentle Criminal’s mind at any given moment. This is exactly what happens with the mysterious and enigmatic Aquariuses, who live their lives without caring about what others may think of them. They are also really caring people who just want to help, but they are not always able to do that.

Pisces – La Brava

La Brava loved Gentle Criminal profusely (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

There is no other Quirk in My Hero Academia’s world so connected to emotions as La Brava’s. Her Quirk powers up the person she loves most in the world, giving said individual an exponential boost in abilities. She is also one of the most loyal and loving villains in the show.

Just like La Brava’s Quirk empowers others with love, Pisces tries to do the same with the people closest to their hearts. If a loved one is in need, Pisces is always willing to help, even when doing so could hurt others. As long as the people they love are happy, the fishes of the Zodiac are willing to do anything.

