My Hero Academia: Age of every important villain in the final arc

My Hero Academia revolves around Pro Heroes and villains. While Pro Heroes always get the spotlight for their heroic behavior and seemingly stellar moral compass, villains are just as deserving of attention and praise. Many villains are integral to the My Hero Academia series, and without them there would be no storyline.

This list will go over the ages of the key villains present in the final arc of the series as well as some interesting facts about them.

Note: This article reflects the most current update on each character's age. It also contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime and manga.

Exploring the ages of important My Hero Academia villains

1) Tomura Shigaraki (21)

Tomura Shigaraki, formerly known as Tenko Shimura, is the 21-year-old grandson of Nana Shimura and the current successor of All For One. Ever since his childhood, Shigaraki has been groomed by All For One to inherit his quirk.

In the final manga arc, Shigaraki had his body modified immensely by AFO and Dr. Garaki. This was all in preparation for AFO to invade Shigaraki's mind and take over his body. This has mostly been successful, although Shigaraki can be seen struggling for control at times.

2) All For One (100+)

As the main antagonist of My Hero Academia and the villain who has been manipulating everything from the darkness, All For One is one of the oldest characters on this list. He was born decades prior to the beginning of the series, making him at least 100 years old.

AFO has always tried to crush Hero Society and take over the entire world. To do this, he has been chasing and attempting to steal One For All from each wielder but is unsuccessful each time. However, he seems to be getting closer to reaching his goal in the current story arc.

3) Dr. Kyudai Garaki (120+)

Dr. Garaki as he appears in 'My Hero Academia' (Image via My Hero Academia, Shueisha, Bones)

Dr. Garaki is All For One's most loyal ally next to Gigantomachia. He uses his immense medical knowledge and experience to assist All For One in any way possible.

His quirk is Life Force, allowing him to double his lifespan. It also makes him age slower, causing him to appear much younger than he is. This makes sense as he is older than 120 years old, yet only looks to be around 60. All For One took an interest in this quirk, and Dr. Garaki eventually gave him the original and made a duplicate for himself.

4) Toga Himiko (17)

The Paranormal Liberation Front's designated blood-lover, Himiko Toga is definitely one of the youngest villains in the series. She is 17 years old, and if she was not currently trying to tear down Hero Society, she would be in high school and worrying about college.

Her main style of fighting is perfect for her quirk as it consists of continuously slashing at an enemy with her knife, eventually drawing blood. She then consumes their blood and uses her quirk to shapeshift into that person. Toga's quirk has caused more than one case of confusion amongst the Pro Heroes and heroes in training.

5) Touya Todoroki: Dabi (24)

Dabi is an amazing character. Fans love him due to his sad backstory and his calm yet twisted personality. No matter the situation he is in, Dabi always appears to be as cool as a cucumber. However, when either Endeavor or Shoto are brought he up, he seems to whip up a frenzy. He also shows no remorse for killing innocent civilians and embodies the true meaning of a villain.

At 24 years old, Dabi was one of the oldest members of the League of Villains before it became the Paranormal Liberation Army. He was then promoted to lieutenant and he fought beside Toga and Shigaraki on the frontline.

6) Shuichi Iguchi: Spinner (21)

Spinner is a 21-year-old human with a mutant quirk known as Gecko. As is perhaps blatantly obvious, his quirk causes him to gain a reptile-like appearance. He was insulted and discriminated against his whole life because of his looks, which prompted him to join the League of Villains.

Although many believed Spinner to be ugly, he received a compliment regarding his appearance after joining the LoV. This caused him to become a more staunch supporter of the League and helped create a feeling of camaraderie.

7) Atsuhiro Sako: Mr. Compress (32)

Mr. Compress as he appears in the anime (Image via My Hero Academia, Shueisha, Bones)

Mr. Compress was influenced by his great-great-grandfather, the Peerless Thief, and wanted nothing more than to demonstrate his trickery to the world. He joined the League of Villains a year prior to the current events in the manga and is now 32 years old. He is incredibly loyal to Shigaraki and tries his best to keep up with his goals.

After the Paranormal Liberation War, he was arrested for siding with the villains and promptly sentenced to prison. However, this is most likely not the last fans will see of Mr. Compress's magic tricks.

8) Kaina Tsutsumi: Lady Nagant (Late 30s)

Lady Nagant is one of the newest villains to be introduced in My Hero Academia. She also happens to be one of the most skilled villains Deku has ever fought. She is a master sniper in her late 30s who is capable of using her rifle for both long and short distance attacks.

As a Pro Hero-turned-villain, Lady Nagant holds a deep hatred for the Hero Public Safety Commission. She was forced to go on missions she knew were wrong, such as killing corrupt Pro Heroes. Unfortunately, as one of the HPSC's enforcers, there was nothing she could do to go against their commands.

