Which Demon Slayer character are you, based on your zodiac sign?

Demon Slayer, a prominent Animanga series, has made a lasting impression on shonen fans. Despite being besieged by terrible, violent demons, the Demon Slayer cast is surprisingly optimistic and hopeful. Notwithstanding their horrible circumstances, the characters have bright features and engaging personalities.

There is indeed a personality for each zodiac sign in the Demon Slayer's cast of characters. Because each character is so distinct from the others, it's fascinating to examine how well they fit each of the twelve zodiac's traditional characteristics.

Which Demon Slayer character fits you the best, based on your zodiac?

Aries - Kyojuro Rengoku

Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku brilliantly embodies all of Aries' characteristics. Kyojuro appears to be a brave, ardent warrior with a ferocious desire to protect others in Demon Slayer. Aries, like Rengoku, is regarded as the zodiac's pioneer. While Kyojuro and most definitely the lion's share of the Aries' are driven to scale it up a notch, they may also be violent and impetuous at times. Fire is, by happenstance, the element associated with the star sign of Aries.

Taurus - Lady Tamayo

Tamayo's personality is a fantastic match for a Taurus. Her generosity and drive are, without a doubt, two of her most admirable qualities in Demon Slayer. Tamayo is a kind, smart, and extremely intelligent person. She was one of the most informed individuals in the series, having spent much of her life researching the science underlying Demon Transformation. She retains a serene demeanor as a doctor and is committed to improving the health of her patients.

Pisces - Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro has a bright, endearing and welcoming personality, with a happy-go-lucky grin gracing his face all through, yet he possesses the propensity to swing to serious and contemplative in an instant. Pisces individuals are recognized for their emotional sensitivity, graciousness, and awareness. Because of his empathy, Tanjiro exemplifies the Pisces sign perfectly in Demon Slayer.

Gemini - Nezuko Kamado

Geminis like Nezuko Kamado are known for being friendly, curious, and versatile, but they also nurture a darker side. Nezuko used to be a sweet and compassionate young lady who looked after her family and assisted with household tasks.

Despite her demonic transformation in Demon Slayer, Nezuko kept treating people with love and compassion, especially the humans she pledged to never harm. In line with her Gemini sensibilities, Nezuko's improved agility, dexterity, and restorative abilities easily surpass those of others, giving her an inherent edge.

Aquarius - Giyu Tomioka

Giyu Tomioka (Image via Ufotable)

Giyu has a compassionate aura about him. He's an introverted individual who is a firm believer in the rule of law. Aquarius is a progressive, self-sufficient, and compassionate sign, and Giyu, the Water Hashira, is an ideal member.

Giyu is a man of few words and has difficulties interacting with his coworkers as a result of his star's attributes, which is why he maintains a conscious distance from them. Despite his gruff demeanor, Giyu can walk the most difficult paths for the people he cares about the most in Demon Slayer.

Cancer - Sabito

Sabito in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Sabito completely embodies Cancer's faults since he is melancholy and frequently misjudges his own potential. Sabito is portrayed as a serious young guy who feels that every step he takes should be honorable. During his time instructing Tanjiro Kamado, he was known as a harsh mentor. He seemed pessimistic about the disputes, claiming that regardless of how hard someone tried, it would never be enough to bring down the beast.

Sabito was an altruistic individual, as evidenced by Giyu's flashback. As an example of Cancer's characteristic traits, it was disclosed that he rescued everybody in his squad.

Leo - Inosuke Hashibira

In a very Leo-ish manner, Inosuke is egoistical and fiery. He is short-tempered and haughty and believes he is the greatest fighter in every scenario. He always challenges the men he encounters and commands appreciation and applause for his abilities. Hashibira is devoted to the people he loves and will battle to the death to protect them. This characteristic makes him a staunch Leo.

Libra - Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer Corps leader was probably conceived under the star of Libra. Referring to his subordinates as his kids, shows Kagaya's love for them. He is able to fascinate people because of his capability to handle and evaluate every word he speaks.

He portrays a kind and serene temperament, and he communicates in a way that captivates others into paying attention to him. As is typical of a Libra, he can take criticism well and is open about his flaws, one of which is his failure to become a slayer, albeit being their prominent leader.

Saggitarius - Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa (Image via Ufotable)

Sagittarius is a natural-born leader who isn't hesitant to go for whatever they need, irrespective of what others say. Sanemi is kindhearted, to say the least, dedicating his whole life to helping others, with no account for his own misery. Sagittarians are often known to draw admiration and respect from all who encounter them. Sanemi, like the ambitious Sagittarius, isn't scared to forge their own tumultuous path.

Virgo - Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan is vicious, frightening, and incredibly smart. Muzan, even in his demonic form, possesses many Virgo-like characteristics. Virgos are recognized for being devoted, logical, and pragmatic. They're famous for having an "all work, no play" approach when it comes to the skills they choose to master.

He is seldom shown to be unhappy or cheerful, and in most instances, he seems absolutely monotonous and indifferent, even when he massacres his own minions. His Virgo-like tendencies allow him to measure each step he takes very carefully, in the Demon Slayer series.

Scorpio - Akaza

Akaza, as a Scorpio, is a tenacious, harsh, short-fused, and ruthless combatant who seeks out and honors the strong and despises the weak. Scorpios have a reputation for being stubborn and biting, but they also have a lot of excellent qualities that make them great allies and overall successful people.

Despite his brutality and rage, Akaza, in Demon Slayer, never consumed any woman, despite Muzan's permission and the fact that doing so would have made him stronger shows his willpower and determination, which are generally predominant in Scorpios.

Capricorn - Obanai Iguro

Obanai Iguro (Image via Ufotable)

Serpant Hashira displays numerous Capricorn characteristics. Obanai is a harsh and vicious individual who only cares about a small number of individuals. In Demon Slayer, Iguro is plagued with self-loathing because he belongs to a greedy and immoral clan that would willingly sacrifice young infants to a demon for personal profit. Capricorns, like Obanai, are natural rule-followers who rely on discipline and stringent regulations.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi