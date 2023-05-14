The last Hashira to awaken their Demon Slayer Mark was not who everyone thinks

One of the Hashira's most intriguing traits is The Demon Slayer Mark, a mysterious and potent mark that appears on their body after they reach a certain level of ability and strength. This mark amplifies their already astounding powers, making them even more formidable in combat.

Fans of the series have been curious about the Slayer Marks for a while now, and they've been waiting impatiently for one of their favorite characters to learn how they use it. But what if the Hashira who revived their Demon Slayer Mark the previous time wasn't the one everyone thinks she is?

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Obanai Iguro is the Hashira last to awaken his Demon Slayer Mark

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, is the last Hashira to awaken his mark in the Demon Slayer story. This happened in the story's last arc, notably the Infinity Castle arc, which follows the Swordsmith Village arc. The Corps must battle some of the most formidable demons they have ever encountered in the series' concluding, violent, and action-packed Infinity Castle arc. Only the strongest and most tenacious Warriors triumph throughout the course of this arc as each Hashira faces their own trials and difficulties.

Sanemi Shinazugawa was erroneously believed by many fans to be the last Hashira to awaken his mark before the crucial battle with Muzan. The fact that Giyuu's mark is given more emphasis in the manga and that he was the Hashira who first activated his mark while fighting Muzan may be the root of this confusion.

Obanai, whose Demon Slayer Mark had been dormant up to this point, noticed that in order for the mark's powers to be activated, the bearer must experience potentially fatal situations and must get as close to death as possible.

During the crucial encounter with Muzan Kibutsuji, Obanai Iguro awakens his Demon Slayer Mark, enhancing his natural agility, power, and endurance. He also uses the mark to make his Nichirin blade scarlet, which ups its battle effectiveness. The crimson sword is a powerful symbol of the character's strength and willpower as well as a representation of the power, a Hashira gains as a result of the Mark.

Along with the physical improvement the Mark offers, Obanai also grants access to Transparent World, a unique power that enables Hashiras to view the location of their opponent's internal organs. When used against Muzan, who has a strong healing factor and can recover even from fatal wounds, this ability is exceptionally potent and effective.

Obanai's Transparent World power enables him to pinpoint Muzan's weak spots and do greater damage there, enhancing his chances of taking down the supreme demon.

In terms of Obanai's personal development as a warrior and the Corps' ability to keep defending mankind from the demonic menace, this moment marks a critical turning point for both. The Hashrias are more unified and powerful than ever, thanks to the awakening and empowerment of their final member, and they are now fully equipped to meet any difficulties and dangers that may arise.

The Plot of Demon Slayer: The Infinity Castle Arc

The Demon Slayer Corps invades Muzan Kibutsuji's enormous fortress during the events of the Infinity Castle arc. The Upper Moons, the 12 strongest and most dangerous Demon Moons that serve as the last guards before Muzan, engage in combat with the Hashira and their allies.

One by one, each Upper Moon is vanquished, sometimes at the expense of several Corps members.

As the decisive fight draws near, Tanjiro learns that his younger sister Nezuko, who was transformed into a demon years before, is capable of creating and using a potent weapon that can kill Muzan. As many Corps members pay the ultimate price to defeat Muzan and save the globe from his destructive grasp, the final encounter between Muzan and the Hashiras is fierce and emotional.

In the end, Tanjiro prevails against Muzan in a struggle between the mind and the heart, and the Demon Slayer Corps triumphs. The cost is enormous, though, since many soldiers lose their lives or suffer serious wounds throughout the conflict.

Despite the setbacks, the Corps triumphantly overcomes the demon plague.

The series' conclusion, the Infinity Castle arc, is a stirring tale of bravery, tragedy, and victory that reveals the Hashiras' full might and spirit as they battle the greatest demon menace.

