The Swordsmith Village Arc in Demon Slayer is one of the most intense and action-packed storylines in the anime series. The arc introduces new characters, powerful demons, and twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. One of the main questions that fans have had about this arc is who the main antagonist is. Fans have also wondered if Gyokko is the main antagonist in the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Gyokko is a member of the Twelve Demon Moons and one of the five upper moons. He is a powerful demon who has control over insects and uses them to do his bidding. Gyokko is introduced early in the arc, and it is clear that he is a formidable opponent. His powers and abilities make him a dangerous adversary, and he is responsible for several deaths and injuries throughout the arc.

The reason Demon Slayer's Gyokko is believed to be the main antagonist

Gyokko is a powerful demon from the Twelve Demon Moons (Image via Ufotable, Inc.)

Gyokko, a member of the Twelve Demon Moons, is believed to be the main antagonist in the Swordsmith Village Arc because of his active role in the demons' plans. However, another reason behind this is the magnitude of his actions.

Gyokko takes center stage as the mastermind behind the demons' grand scheme. This involves the creation of a new and formidable demon through the fusion of demon and human blood. The audacious plan serves as the catalyst for the events that unfold throughout the arc. It even sparks a gripping conflict between the demon slayers and their demonic adversaries.

Gyokko's pivotal role as the architect of this malevolent plot intensifies the stakes and raises the level of danger faced by the protagonists. It also heightens the tension and suspense within the narrative. His actions set the stage for epic confrontations, strategic battles, and profound character development. All of this ultimately makes him a significant and formidable antagonist within the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Another reason why Gyokko may be considered the main antagonist is because of his character development. Throughout the arc, fans see glimpses of his backstory and his motivations.

It is revealed that he was once a human who was turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji. Gyokko's desire to become a demon was born out of his dissatisfaction with his human life, and his quest for power and immortality. This makes him a complex character, and his motivations are more nuanced than expected.

Gyokko's final battle with the demon slayers

Gyokko and Hantengu in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable, Inc.)

Gyokko's final battle with the demon slayers is the most epic and climactic in the arc. His powers are on full display, and the fight is intense and visually stunning. Gyokko unleashes a barrage of powerful attacks, using his ability to manipulate and control the environment to create deadly traps and obstacles for his opponents.

The demon slayers are pushed to their limits as they struggle to evade his attacks and find a way to strike back. Meanwhile, Gyokko's body undergoes grotesque transformations as he consumes more and more of his own blood, granting him even greater power and resilience.

Despite this, they refuse to give up, and through sheer grit and determination, they eventually manage to land a critical blow on Gyokko, finally bringing an end to his reign of terror.

Final thoughts

Gyokko's eye for aesthetics sets him apart (Image via Ufotable, Inc.)

In conclusion, while Gyokko may not be the main antagonist of the Swordsmith Village Arc, his role in the story is pivotal. He serves as a key obstacle for Tanjiro and his allies, forcing them to confront their weaknesses and push themselves to the limit in order to succeed.

Gyokko's status as one of Muzan's loyal followers also highlights the ever-present threat of the demon king and his army, underscoring the urgency of Tanjiro's mission to eliminate them once and for all.

