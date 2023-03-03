Countdown to Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc

With Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village around the corner, the hype is at an all-time high for fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba. Having finished its long serialization in Shonen Jump in 2020, Demon Slayer is set to adapt the anime adaptation of its ninth story arc from April 9, 2023. The arc will cover Tanjiro and the gang's adventures after the Mugen Train film and Entertainment District arc (second season).

As such, the Swordsmith Village arc will follow manga chapters 100 to 127. The anime follows the film Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village, which is set to comprise the first few episodes of the Swordsmith Village arc and the end of the Entertainment District arc.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer franchise.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc is set to ride the coattails of the successful To the Swordsmith Village film

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"

Scheduled for April 9!



More: 【New Trailer】Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"Scheduled for April 9!More: demonslayer-anime.com 【New Trailer】Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "Swordsmith Village Arc"Scheduled for April 9! ✨More: demonslayer-anime.com https://t.co/9wGc3akUzp

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village film was released on February 3, 2023, and garnered an overwhelmingly positive response in Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan. The movie made more than 72 million USD by the end of February in the aforementioned regions alone even before its worldwide release. Hence, its popularity holds out hope that Ufotable will reach even greater heights in Season 3.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village is set to air on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.15 pm. This means that international viewers can catch it around the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time 7.15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9.15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10.15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 3.15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Gulf Standard Time - 6.15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7.45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

China Standard Time - 10.15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Philippine Time - 10.15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2022

Japan Standard Time - 11.15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11.45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

What fans can expect to see from Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) @DemonSlayerUSA Swordsmith Village Arc Opening Theme Song

"Kizuna no Kiseki" by MAN WITH A MISSION × milet (Sony Music Records)



#KimetsuWorldTour Swordsmith Village Arc Opening Theme Song"Kizuna no Kiseki" by MAN WITH A MISSION × milet (Sony Music Records) 🎵 Swordsmith Village Arc Opening Theme Song 🎵"Kizuna no Kiseki" by MAN WITH A MISSION × milet (Sony Music Records)#KimetsuWorldTour https://t.co/t8CCG85NiT

For the first season, Ufotable adapted the story arcs of Final Selection, First Mission, Asakusa, Tsuzumi Mansion, Natagumo Mountain, and Rehabilitation Training. The Entertainment District storyline was then modified for the following season, with the Mugen Train arc coming in between. Although hardcore otakus will enjoy the story's immersion in Japanese culture and tradition, casual viewers will be drawn in by the action-packed moments and stunning cinematography.

In the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village trailer, fans witnessed the Sun-Breathing Style: Hinokami Kagura. Manga readers know that Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village will feature Tanjiro's exploits in the swordsmith village, which Upper-Rank Five Gyokko and Upper-Rank Four Hantengu aim to demolish.

Tanjiro unexpectedly returns from the village with a 300-year-old sword while he is on his way to purchase a new one. Following which, he, along with Nezuko, Genya Shinazugawa, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, and another member of the Demon Slayer Corps will work together to save the townsfolk. Moreover, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will play a critical part in defeating the Upper-Rank Five.

The Demon Slayer manga ended with chapter 205 after a successful run in Shonen Jump from February 15, 2016, to May 18, 2020. Fans desperate to know the story of Swordsmith Village arc can read the series on Shueisha's Manga Plus or Viz Manga before the anime airs on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes