Demon Slayer season 3: Release date and time for every timezone

Demon Slayer season 3 recently released a new trailer, which revealed that the new season will premiere on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.15 pm JST. It will be broadcast on Fuji TV affiliates nationwide, including noitaminA and Ultra+, as well as Tochigi TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gunma TV later on April 15.

This season is expected to cover the manga's Swordsmith Village Arc, which runs from chapters 100 to 127. Ufotable has also arranged a world tour, titled Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village, and the first episode of the upcoming season is being screened theatrically in 95 locations around the world. The success of this venture is proof of the unwavering interest in the series among fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

The trailer for Demon Slayer season 3 revealed when the series will return and other details

Release Date and Time

Tanjiro as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Ufotable)

With the release of the new Demon Slayer season 3 trailer, fans of the series got to witness protagonist Kamado Tanjiro use the Sun Breathing Style: Hinokami Kagura in a visually stunning scene. Despite the fact that the new season is only a month away from being released, the hype surrounding the movie is remarkable.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 will air on April 9, 2023, for an hour. Check out the schedule of release dates and times:

Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Gulf Standard Time - 6:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

China Standard Time - 10:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Philippine Time - 10:15 pm, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Japan Standard Time – 11:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11:45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3?

Muzan as seen in the trailer for the upcoming season (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 has been in the works for quite some time, with the second season of the show having ended over a year ago.

The new season is expected to depict the events in the protagonist's life just a few days after the completion of the Entertainment District arc, with Tanjiro embarking on a journey to the legendary village of the swordsmiths in search of a replacement for his sword. There, he will meet Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira.

Meanwhile, in response to the deaths of two Upper Moons, Daki and Gyutaro, in season 2, Muzan will launch an attack. He will dispatch a large group of demons, as well as two powerful members of Twelve Kizuki, Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, and Upper Moon 5, Gyokko, to launch a full-fledged attack on them. It will be up to Tanjiro and the Hashiras to stop the attack and help safeguard the Swordsmith Village.

