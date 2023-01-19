8 animes to watch while you wait for Demon Slayer season 3

Demon Slayer season 3 will be released in April 2023, according to the official announcement. The new season is expected to follow Tanjiro's journey to a village of swordsmiths where he will attempt to find a replacement for his sword, but will have to fight some Demons, including the Upper Rank Six.

Demon Slayer season 3 has been in the works for quite some time now, with the second installment of the show ending almost a year ago in January 2022. Since there is still some time until the next season's premiere, here is a list of anime that fans of the series will undoubtedly enjoy.

Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, and six other anime that fans can enjoy as they wait for Demon Slayer season 3 to release

1) Berserk

Guts from Berserk (Image via OLM)

From the 1997 series to the 2016 continuation, there is a lot to enjoy if one wishes to dive into the craziness of Berserk before the release of Demon Slayer season 3. It is based on Kentaro Miura's manga of the same name and is set in a dark fantasy world inspired by medieval Europe.

The series follows Guts, a gifted swordsman, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary group, who team up and fall out. Monsters, mysterious beings, Gods, and other such creatures await you on your journey. Berserk's impact on the animanga community cannot be overstated. Without it, series like Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, and even Demon Slayer would not have existed.

2) Dorohedoro

Caiman as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Dorohedoro is an anime adaptation of the manga series of the same name by Q Hayashida. It takes place in The Hole, a city where humans are routinely targeted by Magic Users from another dimension.

As fans await the release of Demon Slayer season 3, they will likely enjoy this series, which features Caiman, an amnesiac whose human head has morphed into that of a reptile. To break the spell, he and his partner Nikaido have taken on the task of murdering these sorcerers.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark fantasy series that has recently gained popularity and will undoubtedly appeal to Demon Slayer fans. The plot revolves around the central conflict between Curses, who are evil spiritual beings born of negative emotions, and Jujutsu Sorcerers, who are tasked with defending the world from these spirits.

Yuji Itadori becomes embroiled in this conflict after swallowing a talisman and attracting the Curses to his high school. The rest of the series follows Yuji as he joins the organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers and searches for a talisman with which he can exorcize himself. Jujutsu Kaisen is just the right series to binge on ahead of Demon Slayer season 3.

4) Blue Exorcist

Rin as seen in the anime (Image via Aniplex)

Blue Exorcist is a dark fantasy anime series based on the manga series by Kazue Kato. Rin Okumura is a teenager who learns that he and his twin brother Yukio are the children of Satan.

Rather than embracing his paternal side, Rin sets out on a journey to exorcize as many demons as he can. Wielding his blade and blue flame, his ultimate goal is to become the teenage demon hunter who will hunt down Satan himself. If Demon Slayer fans want a story about banishing demons, this is the show to watch.

5) Fire Force

Shinra as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Fire Force is set in Tokyo, where residents have been plagued by a mysterious condition known as spontaneous human combustion. It transforms ordinary people into violent monsters called Infernals.

In this show, Shinra Kusakabe and the Special Fire Force, a group of pyrokinetic firefighters who can fight fires and manipulate them, take on the Infernals. Fire Force has one of the best manga endings, and fans should check it out ahead of the release of Demon Slayer season 3.

6) My Hero Academia

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia is based on mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's shonen series and takes place in a world where Heroes save people while fighting criminals known as Villains. Deku, the anime's protagonist, is a superhero-obsessed young man who was born without a superpower.

However, All Might, Japan's greatest superhero, gifts him a Quirk after witnessing his resolve. His dreams of becoming a Hero begin to take shape as he takes classes at the U.A. High School, which is regarded as the best heroic education center in Japan.

7) Darker than Black

Hei as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Darker than Black, a slightly older anime series, is set in the mysterious Hell's Gate, which appeared in Tokyo. Contractors, who are people with supernatural abilities, were born as a result. They work as assassins and secret agents for their employers. Not only is the story intriguing and intelligent, but the animation and fight scenes are also fantastic.

This is a great series to dive into ahead of the release of Demon Slayer season 3.

8) Assassination Classroom

Korosensei as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Assassination Classroom is a fun anime to watch as fans gear up for the release of Demon Slayer season 3. The series is all about Korosensei, an undefeatable octopus-like being who has previously destroyed the moon and now threatens to destroy the Earth.

But first, he decides to teach a class of oddballs at Kunugigaoka Junior High School. He prepares his students to excel in both academics and assassination. His students, on the other hand, attempt to assassinate their teacher on a daily basis in order to save the Earth and earn 10 billion yen from the government.

While there is still time before Demon Slayer season 3 is released, Ufotable has something else in the works to thank fans for their love and build anticipation for the show. A World Tour titled Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village is set to begin on February 4, 2023, in Japan, and fans are over the moon about the same.

