Blue Exorcist announces new TV anime project with a teaser and key visual at Jump Festa 2023

Blue Exorcist fans will be as happy after learning that the franchise is up for a new TV anime project. The announcement was made at the Jump Stage Neo at Jump Festa 2023 by the main cast of the original TV anime series. A short teaser was revealed, starting with a few illustrations of an unnamed character presumed to play a pivotal role in the new project.

The teaser then continued with a unique illustration of the Okumura brothers, which is also a new key visual for the series. To commemorate the announcement of the new project, Kazue Kato, Blue Exorcist’s mangaka, posted a celebratory illustration featuring Rin, Yukio, Shiemi, and Izumo.

Blue Exorcist’s new TV anime project is under production

The Jump Festa 2023 saw the main voicecast of the series, Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin Okumura), Jun Fukuyama (Yukio Okumura), Kana Hanazawa (Shiemi Moriyama), and Eri Kitamura (Izumo Kamiki) attend the panel.

Apart from the new TV anime project announcement, the cast members shared a few nostalgic moments, where they discussed their experience of portraying the roles of their respective characters.

As it is, fans are excited about the return of Blue Exorcist after six years since the second season of the franchise, Kyoto Saga, ended on March 25, 2017. However, the cast of the manga franchise attending the Jump Studio Neo event didn’t confirm the chronology of the upcoming installment.

Many fans who sat through Jump Festa 2023 presumed the new project to be the third season, which is yet to be confirmed. At the same time, some fans surmised that the upcoming installment would adapt the spin-off series by Kazue Kato, titled Salaryman Exorcist: The Sorrows of Yukio Okumura, which will entirely revolve around Rin’s younger brother.

The official synopsis of Blue Exorcist and more on the series' popularity

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Blue Exorcist TV Anime New Series Teaser Key Visual. Blue Exorcist TV Anime New Series Teaser Key Visual. https://t.co/6wKk2i1Fzq

Viz Media, the publisher that licensed the manga for North American release, describes the series as such:

"Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself."

It continues:

"Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!"

𝓪𝓶𝓫𝓮𝓻 @UmbreonClov2001 Blue Exorcist was one of the first that I’ve ever watch and now it’s returning!!! Blue Exorcist was one of the first that I’ve ever watch and now it’s returning!!! https://t.co/GNr5XwA3Bx

Kazue Kato’s Blue Exorcist is one of the most popular dark fantasy manga series whose popularity skyrocketed after the anime’s release. The individual chapters of the manga series are collected into twenty-eight tankobon volumes.

Blue Exorcist had over 15 million copies in circulation worldwide as of 2016. The seventh volume of the manga received its first print run of one million copies, making the franchise the first Jump Square manga series to reach such a milestone.

