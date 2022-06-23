Berserk Chapter 366: A fruitless battle, a surprise appearance, and more

Berserk chapter 366 marks the second half of a double-issue return to serialization for the late, great Kentaro Miura’s dark fantasy manga series. With Miura’s lifelong friend Kouji Mori and former studio full of assistants and proteges, Studio Gaga at the helm, the series seems to have returned with a level of visual quality very similar to Miura’s himself.

While commentary on storyboard choices will have to be reserved until a larger scope can be discussed, Berserk chapter 366 and chapter 365 all have dialogue and events in line with Miura’s style. In true Miura fashion, 366 in particular seems to give birth to more questions than it answers.

Follow along as this article dissects Berserk Chapter 366.

Berserk Chapter 366 sees Kouji Mori, Studio Gaga continue to visually impress as well as nail Miura-esque dialogue, actions in series' triumphant two-part return

Berserk Chapter 366: Guts vs. Griffith?

Berserk chapter 366 picks up immediately where the last issue left off, showing Guts swinging his sword downward on a still, emotionless Griffith. Entitled The Maelstrom’s Eye, chapter 366’s first panels show Guts swinging his sword through Griffith’s body, but leaving no injury whatsoever.

Clearly confused by this, he once more tries to attack his former friend and comrade, but the action is once more to no avail. He seems to take a second here to ponder what’s going on, sweat rolling off of his face bountifully as he pants.

Guts looks at Griffith with a furrowed brow, as the latter turns to look at an old friend turned mortal enemy. As the two make eye contact, the former once more begins screaming, launching countless attacks at Griffith despite it being futile.

Berserk Chapter 366: Old friends arrive?

AJ @Aleczandxr I am so incredibly optimistic about Berserk's future. Chapters 365 and 366 look absolutely wonderful. This is totally surreal in the best possible way. I am so incredibly optimistic about Berserk's future. Chapters 365 and 366 look absolutely wonderful. This is totally surreal in the best possible way.

Berserk chapter 366 then shifts perspective to Schierke, who is indeed in an astral plane in the wake of last issue’s events. She seems to be being blown away by a luminous, powerful entity, one with long, light-colored, flowing hair. This would seem to be Griffith’s spirit which she feels, based on the overall build and appearance of the spiritual form.

However, before she can approach it, Farnese also enters the astral realm and stops her from getting any closer. The student asks her master what this entity is, to which Schierke replies that it's a Maelstrom, “a force which draws in and swallows everything around it.” The two then depart together, linked with one another for safety, and wake up in their bodies once more.

Casca is with them as well, in addition to Ivalera, with the former seemingly having passed out from the stress of seeing Griffith once more. The group looks on worriedly as Guts continues to struggle against the apparently incorporeal Griffith, who has no damage whatsoever on any area of his body.

owen roe ®️ @OwenMRoe new Berserk just dropped and it's absolutely insane



genuinely feels like Miura never stopped working on it new Berserk just dropped and it's absolutely insanegenuinely feels like Miura never stopped working on it https://t.co/ZdhBN6hrep

Puck, meanwhile, is still in the sky looking at the moon, saying he can feel something coming. Suddenly, a black, monstrous-like figure whips past him, too fast to be made out in detail by either him or readers. What’s clear is that the monstrous figure has wings and is of an intensely large size.

Suddenly, a massive black paw begins coming down on top of Guts, threatening to crush him if he doesn’t act fast. The struggler narrowly avoids the attack, dodging at the absolute last second.

Berserk chapter 366’s final panels show Guts look on, as a smiling Nosferatu Zodd arrives to protect, and likely rescue, his master, the White Falcon. While this is likely his primary objective, fans can expect him to engage in battle with one of his two rivals present on Elfhelm, that being either the Skull Knight or Guts himself.

In summation

Daily Guts @DailyGuts4u Reminder for all Berserk fans to stay respectful towards Mori, the assistants, the editor, Young Animal etc. Criticism is ok but be respectful at all times. Let’s be grateful that Mori, the assistants, the editor and everyone else want to show what Miura wanted to do with Berserk Reminder for all Berserk fans to stay respectful towards Mori, the assistants, the editor, Young Animal etc. Criticism is ok but be respectful at all times. Let’s be grateful that Mori, the assistants, the editor and everyone else want to show what Miura wanted to do with Berserk https://t.co/VwmNlECYSF

If Chapter 365 demonstrated Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga’s ability to replicate Miura’s artwork exceptionally well, Berserk chapter 366 does the same with story development. While an incredibly small sample size, the arrival of Zodd to Elfhelm feels truly Miura-esque in execution and timing, and is an exciting plot point fans can look forward to seeing.

Berserk chapter 365 sets the series up incredibly well from this point onward, giving fans a taste of what to expect from Mori and Studio Gaga as a team. While there will always be certain qualities of Kentaro Miura’s which can never be perfectly replicated, the new team at the helm has proven to fans that they can do the job well enough to make it worth doing.

Be sure to keep up with all Berserk news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far