Twitter loses its mind over Berserk chapters 365 and 366

Berserk, Kentaro Miura’s brainchild, is widely considered one of the best manga series of all time. Miura is well-known for his intricate art-style that very few manga series were able to replicate. Fans are both nervous and excited at the recent news that the manga will be resuming even after Miura's death.

Many fans have been skeptical of the quality that they expected from the upcoming manga because Miura clearly set a high bar. That said, the latest chapter of the manga series is out and it’s safe to say that the fans are content with it.

Skai @Skai3110 #berserk365 #Berserk366 YOOOO BERSERK PEAKKKK!!!! IT LOOKS SO GOOD!!!!! THIS SHIT IS GETTING INTENSE!!!! OMG ITS LIKE IT NEVER LEFT! Even the dialogue for the most part! YOOOO BERSERK PEAKKKK!!!! IT LOOKS SO GOOD!!!!! THIS SHIT IS GETTING INTENSE!!!! OMG ITS LIKE IT NEVER LEFT! Even the dialogue for the most part! 💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎉🎉🎊❄️🎊🎊🎊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #berserk365 #Berserk366 https://t.co/F4FICNkL6g

While it might never be exactly as how Miura intended it to be, the quality is top notch and the team working on this was hand-picked by Miura himself. Let’s take a look at how the fanbase reacted to the latest chapter of Berserk.

Berserk chapter 366: Fanbase seems quite happy with the latest chapters

One of the first things that fans talked about was the quality and the art style that was followed. Since Miura set a benchmark, fans were worried if Studio Gaga would be able to replicate and it seems like the studio has done a good job.

One fan in particular noted that the Berserk team focused on the existing panels that were drawn out by Miura and used that as reference to create the new panels that were featured in the latest chapters.

Jordan 🕯 R.I.P Miura 🕯 @FrostiFusionZ_ new berserk chaps are great. The art is pretty good. There's tons of moments like this where panels are being referenced, so it's good they're focusing on using the material Miura drew already. Griffith looks fkn amazing. Good job Studio Gaga, hope you get better as chaps go on new berserk chaps are great. The art is pretty good. There's tons of moments like this where panels are being referenced, so it's good they're focusing on using the material Miura drew already. Griffith looks fkn amazing. Good job Studio Gaga, hope you get better as chaps go on https://t.co/P8cjzGWaUH

#berserkspoilers #berserk365 #BERSERK366 Read the new chapters. I can barely write a coherent sentence right now but I’ll say Studio Gaga and Mori deserve a lot of praise and love for what they’re shouldering 🖤🖤🖤 Read the new chapters. I can barely write a coherent sentence right now but I’ll say Studio Gaga and Mori deserve a lot of praise and love for what they’re shouldering 🖤🖤🖤#berserkspoilers #berserk365 #BERSERK366

The chapters seemed a little too fast paced compared to the previous chapters that were put out by Miura himself, a fan pointed out. However, the Berserk fanbase didn't seem to have much of a complaint and they were happy with the amount of effort the studio has put in.

Jordan 🕯 R.I.P Miura 🕯 @FrostiFusionZ_ @Risky89723068 Sorry your notification was buried. But yeah, it's really good of them to do that. It does feel a bit fast paced but they almost nail the Miura tone of story concepts @Risky89723068 Sorry your notification was buried. But yeah, it's really good of them to do that. It does feel a bit fast paced but they almost nail the Miura tone of story concepts

A specific aspect of the chapter that fans seemed to enjoy are the scenes which displayed Guts' failed attempts to kill Griffith. While Casca seemed like she was on the verge of wanting to move on, Guts wasn't able to do so. This part of the latest chapter certainly intrigued the entire fanbase.

Two beautiful chapters, the ending was amazing.



#BERSERK #berserk365 #berserk366 Guts’ futile attempts to kill Griffith are absolutely amazing man, while he’s accepted the fact that Casca may want to move on, he simply can’t.Two beautiful chapters, the ending was amazing. Guts’ futile attempts to kill Griffith are absolutely amazing man, while he’s accepted the fact that Casca may want to move on, he simply can’t.Two beautiful chapters, the ending was amazing.#BERSERK #berserk365 #berserk366 https://t.co/tFKKKBRFCg

While one chunk of the fanbase seemed to enjoy it, another part of the fanbase were tired of Griffith's sheer strength and endurance. Griffith has been repsonsible for some of the most scarring events and watching him not flinching to Guts' attakcs certainly annoyed a small part of the fanbase. Fans even took the opportunity to make a meme out of this situation.

The fanbase seems to note that the series didn't feel like it was being taken over by somebody else. The chapters were great and even the dialogues seemed to have been spot on.

The latest chapters caused fans to have a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, and understandably so. The manga of this series had passed away and his closest friend decided to continue this in his honor. Watching one's work being continued after their unfortunate passing certainly made the entire fanbase quite emotional.

Fans seem to be quite happy and satisfied with the overall output, and this would certainly give Studio Gaga a boost in morale as well. Continuing Miura's work was a tough decisions and it seems that Berserk is in the right hands as of now.

Fans eagerly wait in anticipation for the upcoming set of chapters.

