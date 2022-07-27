Is Demon Slayer manga over?

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer is a popular shonen manga and anime series that began its serialization in 2016. While the series has been subjected to a lot of criticism with respect to the plot’s simplicity, it was well received by the Shonen Manga community and has garnered an incredibly dedicated fanbase.

However, its popularity skyrocketed when the anime adaptation was introduced. Since then, Ufotable has been challenging the fanbase’s expectations by putting out top-tier animation. With the anime on a break after the Entertainment District arc, anime-only fans have some doubts regarding the progress of the series. They want to know if the manga has completed its course.

Let’s take a look at whether or not the manga is complete, the number of story arcs completed and how many chapters the anime is yet to adapt.

Demon Slayer’s progress

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga came to an end after 205 chapters. The Manga's first chapter was released on February 15, 2016 and it completed its course on May 18, 2020. So far, the anime has completed adapting the first eight story arcs which are: Final Selection, Kidnapper’s Bog, Asakusa, Tsuzumi Mansion, Mount Natagumo, Rehabilitation Training, Mugen Train, and Entertainment District arc. All of these have been covered in the past two seasons of the series.

The upcoming third season is in the works and will premiere soon. The third season of Demon Slayer will begin by adapting the Swordsmith Village arc. If fans wish to read the manga before the anime adaptation debuts, one can start reading it from chapter 98.

There are a few more story arcs that will be adapted soon, but as of now, it seems like the third season will most likely cover the Swordsmith Village arc and the Hashira Training arc. Following this, there is one more story arc (Final Battle arc) which is further split into two more arcs - Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc.

While nothing regarding the last arc has been announced, fans suspect that the final season of Demon Slayer will cover the entire Final Battle arc. However, this information has not been confirmed and we urge the fanbase to wait for updates from the Demon Slayer production team.

The anime has about 107 chapters to adapt from the manga, and fans hope that Ufotable continues to maintain the standards that they set in terms of overall animation quality.

Given the nature of the fights that are present in the upcoming arcs, it’s safe to say that Ufotable has the ability to turn them into some of the best fights anime fans have seen in a few years.

Demon Slayer plot

The Kamado family is quite impoverished, but they are content and happy with what they have. Ever since Tanjiro’s father passed away, he took on the responsibility to sell coal to a nearby village. One night, on his way back home, Tanjiro was asked not to travel at that time owing to the presence of demons and he stayed. When he reached home in the morning, he realized that his entire family was slaughtered, and his younger sister, Nezuko, turned into a demon.

After realizing the truth about the existence of demons, he resolves to kill every single demon in the world and ensure that his sister becomes human again.

