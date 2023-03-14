Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village ranks #1 at Mexico's box office, leaving Creed 3 and two other films behind

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village is now dominating Mexico's box office, leaving Creed 3, Scream 6, and many others behind. The Japanese animated movie based on the popular manga series Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotouge has broken records and become a huge hit worldwide. The film's release in Mexico has garnered significant attention, surpassing other films in its opening weekend.

The new Demon Slayer movie will be premiered in over 95 countries and territories. Fans all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the movie's release, and it has exceeded expectations in terms of success. With its unique storyline and stunning visuals, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village has undoubtedly cemented its place as one of the best anime movies of all time.

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village is now on the top at Mexico's Box office

Screenshot of the tweet by Konnichiwa! (Image via Twitter)

An official Twitter account named Konnichiwa!, a Mexican anime distributor, tweeted on Monday, March 13, that the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The movie opened in 759 theaters across Mexico, and 682,000 people went to see it. This helped the production raise 64.4 million Mexican pesos, which is about $3.40 million.

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village has not failed to deliver. It left behind releases like Scream 6 (35.5 million pesos), Creed 3 (33.2 million pesos), and others.

Screenshot of a tweet by a fan (Image via Twitter/@elepanco)

In countries like Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, and Panama, the new Demon Slayer movie did very well at the box office. The film's success in Mexico is another milestone for the anime industry, showing the growing popularity of anime in the country.

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village includes episodes 10 and 11 of the previous season, which is Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, as well as the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3, which is Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc.

The new Demon Slayer movie came out in Japanese theaters for the first time on February 3, 2023. It opened at number one at the Japanese box office by selling 813,000 tickets and earning 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days.

The film has already achieved great success in the United States, earning $22.5 million in its first three days, making it the country's second-highest anime movie opening.

The success of Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village in Mexico has set the bar high for upcoming anime movie releases in the country. Fans can look forward to the upcoming release of the third season of Demon Slayer, called Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, on television on April 9 with a one-hour special.

The franchise's success is not only a testament to its creators but also to the ever-growing popularity of anime worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes