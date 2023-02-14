Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village theatrical release earns 2 billion yen in 10 days

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "To the Swordsmith Village," was released in Japanese theaters on February 3, 2023, opening at the #1 spot in the Japanese box office. Within 10 days of its theatrical release, the movie earned over 2 billion yen ($15 million).

The premiere features the tenth and eleventh episodes of the Entertainment District arc, leading to the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Following its huge success in Japan, the movie is now all set to premiere internationally, starting with a screening at the Los Angeles Orpheum Theater in California on February 18, 2023. The movie will be screened across 95 countries on its world tour organized by Ufotable. After that, Demon Slayer season 3 will be released on television sometime in April 2023.

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village shatters previous box office records by earning $8.8 million on its opening day

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3:



Episode 1 will be 60 minutes long

(chapters 98-100)



Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village was released in Japan on February 3, 2023, in around 418 theaters, opening at the top spot in the Japanese box office. As per ComicBook, the film sold over 1.47 million tickets in the first 10 days of its release, and has earned around 2 billion yen ($15 million) so far.

The film has topped the Japanese box office for two consecutive weeks in a row and will now look to topple The First Slam Dunk's record of six straight weeks.

The film opened with massive hype at the box office, selling over 813,000 tickets and earning a record-breaking 1.58 billion yen (USD $8.8 million) within 72 hours of its release. This cemented it as one of the biggest anime movies of 2023, with more box office records waiting to be broken with its international release.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village is a theatrical release that comprises of a recap of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc along with a screening of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village leaked clips and images

The film was released early in Japan, causing Twitter to be flooded with leaked clips and images, giving fans worldwide a glimpse into what they can expect. The most talked about segment was the meeting between Muzan and his remaining Upper Rank Demons following the death of Upper Moon Six: Daki and Gyutaro.

In leaked clips and images, fans saw Upper Rank Two: Doma talking to Upper Moon Three: Akaza, which led to a conflict between the two, resulting in the latter slicing Doma's face off. However, their conflict was interrupted by Upper Rank One: Kokushibo. His aura was menacing enough to make Akaza shiver in fear. The spoilers also revealed a new look for Muzan.

Fans have also been showering praise on the opening theme song of the movie, which has also been leaked on Twitter. It was made in collaboration with singer-songwriter Milet and Japanese rock band MAN WITH A MISSION. While many leaked clips have been taken down from Twitter, some remain as of now.

With so many exciting factors behind the film, fans can't wait for it to be released internationally on February 18, 2023. As for season 3 of the series, it will premiere sometime in April 2023 following Ufotable's movie world tour.

