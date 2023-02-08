Demon Slayer movie makes almost $9 million in under 72 hours of release

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village premiered in select Japanese theaters on February 3, 2023, making almost $9 million in less than 72 hours of its release. The premiere features episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc, leading to the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The movie is all set to premiere internationally, starting with a screening at the Los Angeles Orpheum Theater in California on February 18, 2023. The movie will screen in 95 nations and territories on its world tour organized by Ufotable. Following that, Demon Slayer season 3 will be released on television sometime in April 2023.

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village earns almost $9 million on its first weekend, opening at #1 in Japanese box offices

Demon Slayer- KNY Updates @kny_updates



#鬼滅の刃 ‘Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village’ made an outstanding collection of ‘1,158,765,410 yen’ ($8.7 million) in 3 days of screenings in Japan! ‘Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village’ made an outstanding collection of ‘1,158,765,410 yen’ ($8.7 million) in 3 days of screenings in Japan!#鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/tpNf0sYjs3

The movie was released in Japan on February 3, 2023, in around 418 theaters, opening at the #1 spot at the Japanese box office. As per ComicBook, it has earned over 1.1 billion yen, which amounts to nearly $9 million.

A Twitter account, Demon Slayer- KNY Updates, reported the exact figures and stated that the film earned a record-breaking 1.58 billion yen (about $8.7 million) in less than 72 hours of its release and has sold over 813,000 tickets.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village is a theatrical release that comprises episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc along with the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Since it was released early in Japan, scenes from the movie have already been leaked on Twitter. Fans across the globe have been able to catch a glimpse of the new season along with a retelling of the climax of season 2. The meeting between the Upper Moon Demons and the debut of Upper Moon One: Kokushibo has created a storm on Twitter, with fans gushing over the quality of the animation of the series.

The opening theme song of the movie has also been leaked on Twitter, and fans have been showering it with praise. It was made in collaboration with the Japanese rock band MAN WITH A MISSION and singer-songwriter, Milet.

Leaked clips from the movie give the audience a glimpse into the meeting of Upper Moon Demons

ℂ𝕠𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕒𝕞𝕖: ₦ł₲Ⱨ₮₥₳ⱤɆ @iamrencelaur Demon Slayer Season 3 Upper Rank Assembly

FULL EP: PM Laurence Camahalan on FB Demon Slayer Season 3 Upper Rank AssemblyFULL EP: PM Laurence Camahalan on FB https://t.co/nZkBHLTh4L

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village leaks have been rampant on Twitter and are giving fans a glimpse into what to expect from season 3. The meeting of the Upper Moon Demons in Muzan's Dimensional Infinity Fortress has been trending on Twitter for the past few days. So, individuals finally got to meet the rest of the five Upper Moon Demons following the deaths of Daki and Gyutaro.

In the above clip, we see Upper Rank Two: Doma speaking in a condescending manner to his subordinate, Upper Moon Three: Akaza, which leads to the latter slicing Doma's face off. However, their conflict gets interrupted by Upper Rank One: Kokushibo. We also get to see the two main antagonists of the Swordsmith Village Arc, Upper Rank Four and Five: Hantengu and Gyokko. The last demon shown in this clip is Nakime, who lives in Muzan's fortress and calls other demons to the base.

It will be interesting to see the Demon Slayer movie premiere worldwide as fans await the release of season 3 on Crunchyroll sometime in April 2023.

Poll : 0 votes