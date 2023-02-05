Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 leaked clip shows animation that will break the internet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "To the Swordsmith Village" is all set to premiere at the Los Angeles Orpheum Theater in California on February 18, 2023. The premiere will feature the climactic battle of the Entertainment District arc before leading into the Swordsmith Village arc, which will be the focus of the upcoming season.

Season 3 recently premiered in select Japanese theaters on February 4 and 5, leading to clips from the series being leaked on Twitter. Fans on Twitter are in awe at the quality of the upcoming season, as the same leaks provided them with a glimpse of the Swordsmith Village and introduced Upper Moon One: Kokushibo.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer season 3.

Kokushibo, Doma, and other Upper Moon Demons are introduced in the leaked Demon Slayer season 3 clips

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks A scene of the new Demon Slayer World Tour movie leaked. #DemonSlayerWorldTour A scene of the new Demon Slayer World Tour movie leaked. #DemonSlayerWorldTour https://t.co/xLfL2XHVMa

The Shonenleaks Twitter account posted the above clip of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "To the Swordsmith Village," a feature-length theatrical release comprising of episode 10 and 11 of Entertainment District arc and the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The clip introduces the remaining members of Kibutsuji Muzan's Twelve Kizuri, following the death of Upper Moon Six, Daki and Gyutaro. Upper Moon Three: Akaza is seen getting provoked by Upper Rank Two: Doma, who condescendingly says something that results in the former punching the latter.

Fans are also introduced to the two main antagonists of the Swordsmith Village arc, Upper Rank Four: Hantengub and Upper Rank Five: Gyokko. Other demons in the clip include Nakime, who lives in Muzan's Dimensional Infinity Fortress, and the much-anticipated Upper Rank One: Kokushibo.

Moreover, the animation quality of the upcoming season has been praised by fans worldwide, as they tweet about how beautiful the scenes look and feel. The audience praised the use of camera movements to showcase different parts of the Infinity Castle, with immersion being the main talking point.

Another leaked scene from the upcoming season features Kibutsuji Muzan in a different look, experimenting with the blood of the demons and mentioning Gyutaro.

The animation quality of Demon Slayer has always been in a league of its own, but Studio Ufotable has outdone themselves with season 3. Given the animation quality and the use of CGI, it will be interesting to see powerful demons like Gyokko and Hantengu in action in the Swordsman Village arc. Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will be seen squaring off against them alongside Kamado Tanjiro, Agatsuma Zenitsu, and Nezuko.

Esta❄️ @knyesta Ufotable has put so much care and effort into Demon Slayer i don’t even know how to react anymore. look how hard they went for Akaza and Douma talking Ufotable has put so much care and effort into Demon Slayer i don’t even know how to react anymore. look how hard they went for Akaza and Douma talking😭 https://t.co/XCI9ML6Vb6

Tan @Onlyfact_s

#鬼滅の刃 Bro at this point I feel bad for demon slayer haters, THIS IS LITTERALLY INSANE Bro at this point I feel bad for demon slayer haters, THIS IS LITTERALLY INSANE#鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/Xs2gE8OmMT

The overwhelming hype on Twitter shows no signs of stopping, with the new season gaining more traction with each passing day. As it has been predicted by the fandom, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "To the Swordsmith Village" is sure to break all previous records set by the Mugen Train movie, making Demon Slayer season 3 Studio Ufotable's best work yet.

