Demon Slayer releases special 12 Kizuki promotional video ahead of season 3

Demon Slayer season 3 is set to premiere in April 2023. On Friday, February 3, at 12 am JST, Shueisha released a special promotional video on the Twelve Kizuki or Demon Moons. The video was released on the Jump Comics YouTube channel.

Demon Slayer season 3 will cover the Swordsmith Village arc and the promotional video was designed to highlight the chief antagonists of this arc. The video also featured Muzan Kibutsuji, the other Upper Moons, and the members of the Twelve Kizuki who have already appeared in the anime.

Shueisha’s special 12 Kizuki PV highlights the villains of Demon Slayer season 3

The video is 56 seconds long and follows the animated manga-panel style of all Shueisha promotional videos. The video began with Muzan, then cut to Rui, the Lower Moon Rank 5 whom Giyuu and Tanjiro defeated during Demon Slayer season 1. The next demon to be shown is Enmu, the Lower Rank 1 from the Mugen Train arc whom Tanjiro and Inosuke managed to defeat.

A considerable focus is given to Akaza, Upper Rank 3, not only because he managed to kill Kyojuro Rengoku, but also because he will play a vital role in the upcoming Infinity Castle arc. The video then moves on to Daki and Gyutarou, the siblings who held the Upper Rank 6 and were defeated during the Entertainment District arc in season 2.

Understandably, the video then moves on to the chief antagonist of season 3. The Two Upper Moons who appear in the Swordsmith Village arc are Gyokko, Upper Rank 5, and Hantengu, Upper Rank 4. They will battle the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito in the upcoming season.

The video then chronicles the remaining Upper Ranks before showing Muzan once more. The Demons to appear, in order, are the new Upper Rank 6, Kaigaku; Upper Rank 3, Akaza; Upper Rank 2, Doma; and Upper Rank 1, Kokushibo. Interestingly, Nakime is missing from this list, likely to avoid spoiling the upcoming season for anime-only fans.

Final thoughts

The general consensus suggests that the length and content of the video were rather disappointing to the viewers. However, understandably, the purpose of this video was to fuel the anticipation regarding Demon Slayer season 3 and maintain the buzz regarding the upcoming season.

Apart from releasing the trailer, Ufotable is yet to announce anything substantial about the upcoming season. In keeping with the previous seasons, they are likely to keep the voice actors for Gyokko and Hantengu a secret until the premiere. The studio is expected to reveal the release date and time of Demon Slayer season 3 during the upcoming Anime Japan 2023.

