Demon Slayer: Doma’s voice actor and where you’ve heard him before

Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District arc ended on a high note with the introduction of Doma, the Upper Moon Two of the Twelve Kizuki. Manga readers know Doma to be a quirky and ruthless antagonist, and the animated version did justice to everyone’s expectations. Doma's voice, in particular, drew everyone’s attention.

Doma is voiced by Mamoru Miyano, one of the veteran and most popular names in the industry. Miyano has several well-known anime roles in his repertoire and has been linked to nearly all the iconic anime of the past two decades.

Mamoru Miyano’s best-known roles before voicing Doma from Demon Slayer

Mamoru Miyano is known for voicing slightly childish, slightly unhinged, but extremely powerful characters, similar to Doma. His best-known role and first breakthrough was Light Yagami’s character in Death Note, a performance that earned him both recognition and awards. He followed this up with the critically acclaimed role of Rintaro Okabe in Steins;Gate and its sequels.

Miyano has performed several roles of a similar type, usually that of a genius with an intriguing backstory in a position of control or power, the same kind of role he is expected to perform in Demon Slayer. Some very popular examples of this type would be Chrollo Lucilfer from Hunter × Hunter, Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, and Sweet Mask from One-Punch Man.

Miyano has played the central character or one of the main roles in several major productions. He is known for portraying Kiba in Wolf’s Rain, Setsuna F. Seiei in Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Benimaru Shinmon in Fire Force, Gilthunder in The Seven Deadly Sins franchise, Ryuji Sakamoto in Persona 5: The Animation, and Death the Kid in Soul Eater.

Miyano is also known for his character roles like the one he plays in Demon Slayer. The most well-known of these are Ling Yao from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Masaomi Kida from Durarara!!, Shuu Tsukiyama from Tokyo Ghoul, and Cygnus Hyōga from Saint Seiya Omega.

Miyano plays characters different from Demon Slayer’s Doma

Another genre where Miyano has been involved in nearly all recent mainstream productions is sports anime. One of his earlier anime roles was Rio Nakazawa from Big Windup! He has since played Shiro Fubuki in the Inazuma Eleven franchise, Rin Matsuoka in Free!, Jean-Jacques Leroy in Yuri!!! on Ice, Reiji Suwa in Prince of Stride: Alternative, and most recently, Atsumu Miya in Haikyu!! To The Top.

While Demon Slayer fans will recognize most of Mamoru Miyano’s roles from the way he plays Doma, there are a few where he is nearly unrecognizable. One of Miyano’s breakthrough and signature roles was that of Tamaki Suoh in the shoujo series Ouran Highschool Host Club.

He followed that up by starring in Chihayafuru as Taichi Mashima, in The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited as Haru Kato, and in Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan as Iketeru Daga.

Final thoughts

With the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 right around the corner, fans are understandably excited to see Doma again. However, he appears very fleetingly, if at all, in the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. Nonetheless, Doma has an important role in the series' next few arcs and will leave his mark by the time Demon Slayer ends.

However, catching Mamoru Miyano’s voice acting won’t be hard for interested fans since Bungou Stray Dogs season 4 is currently being aired. The Haikyuu!! movies and several Seven Deadly Sins projects are also coming up soon, where fans can hear Doma's voice once again.

