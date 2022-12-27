Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect and more

Bungo Stray Dogs first announced the return of the fourth season of the anime in November 2021 with the release of a new key visual. The series has since then confirmed that season 4 will be released in January 2023, making it part of the Winter 2023 lineup. The latest official trailer introduces several new characters and introduces new cast members who will be joining the show.

The main cast of the anime will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, which will be animated once more by Studio Bones, under the guidance of chief animator Nobuhiro Arai, director Takuya Igarashi, and scriptwriter Yoji Enokido.

This article attempts to summarize everything fans need to know before Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 begins airing on January 4, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bungo Stray Dogs anime.

Everything to know about the Bungo Stray Dogs

season 4 anime before its release in 2023

Release date and time, where to watch

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 has been confirmed to begin airing on Japanese TV from January 4, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The series' episodes will be broadcasted on television networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, WOWOW, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Season 4 will also be available for streaming globally on Crunchyroll. The release date and time will vary for viewers depending on their respective time zones.

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am PST (January 4, 2023)

6 am PST (January 4, 2023) Eastern Standard Time: 9 am EST (January 4, 2023)

9 am EST (January 4, 2023) Greenwich Mean Time: 2 pm GMT (January 4, 2023)

2 pm GMT (January 4, 2023) Central European Time: 3 pm CET (January 4, 2023)

3 pm CET (January 4, 2023) India Standard Time: 7:30 pm IST (January 4, 2023)

7:30 pm IST (January 4, 2023) Philippine Time: 10 pm PHT (January 4, 2023)

10 pm PHT (January 4, 2023) Japan Standard Time: 11 pm JST (January 4, 2023)

11 pm JST (January 4, 2023) Australian Central Time: 12:30 am ACT (January 5, 2023)

What to expect in season 4?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 3 ended with the capture of Fyodor Dostoevsky and the conclusion to the Cannibalism arc, which constitutes the very beginning of the Decay of the Angel Saga of the manga. Season 3 also functions as an exposition for a new terrorist organization, called the Decay of the Angel, which takes the stage and throws Yokohama into chaos.

The new official trailer opens with masked men in charge of a hostage situation, where the hostages are forced to reveal the true identity of the Decay of the Angel. The following scene introduces Nikolai Gogol, who announces the beginning of a quiz, while the masked men reveal themselves to be members of the Armed Detective Agency.

The trailer unveils a new mystery, where the ADA members are framed for the hostage situation and the eventual murder of the hostages. The narrative elaborates on the setting for season 4, explaining that the terrorist organization that is the true perpetrator of this crime has five members, including Dostoevsky and Gogol.

The trailer also reveals that the Decay of the Angel has stolen a page from an ability-imbued book that has the ability to manipulate reality. This supernatural book has been mentioned in previous seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs, with Fitzgerald convinced that Atsushi is the key to locating it. The Hunting Dogs, an elite military division of ability-users who become important as the ADA is identified as a threat by the government, are also mentioned in the trailer.

Ochi Fukuchi, commander of the Hunting Dogs (Image via Kafka Asagiri/Studio Bones)

The season 4 trailer further suggests that the captain of the Hunting Dogs, Ochi Fukuchi, will feature in the upcoming season of the anime. Dazai gets arrested and appears to be imprisoned in the same facility as Dostoevsky, while the ADA members become fugitives and strive to find the true culprit. Atsushi, Kunikida, Yosano, Kenji, Ranpo, Kyoka, and Tanizaki are shown in action, using their abilities as they struggle to protect their beloved agency.

The main cast for the upcoming anime season

Armed Detective Agency members in the new PV (Image via Kafka Asagiri/Studio Bones)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will have voice actor Yuto Uemura reprising his role as the series protagonist Atsushi Nakajima, while Mamoru Miyano will return as Osamu Dazai. Yoshimasa Hosoya will once again voice Doppo Kunikida and Hiroshi Kamiya will appear as Ranpo Edogawa in season 4.

Port Mafia fan-favorite Ryunosuke Akutagawa will be voiced by Kensho Ono, while Chuya Nakahara returns with Kisho Taniyama’s voice. Fyodor Dostoevsky who will probably feature prominently in season 4 will be voiced by Akira Ishida.

New cast members joining the series in the upcoming season include Shoya Chiba who will voice Sigma, and Takehito Koyasu who will be voicing Nikolai G. Among the Hunting Dogs, Yuki Kaji will appear as Saigiku Jono, Yohei Azakami as Teccho Suehiro, and Makoto Koichi as Teruko Okura. Their commander, Ochi (Genichiro) Fukuchi, will be voiced by Akio Ohtsuka.

