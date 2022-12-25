7 popular anime sequels releasing in January 2023

Otakus were delighted with the new anime releases in 2022, some of which managed to create a huge fanbase, while the rest remained disappointing. As the year comes to an end and promises a new beginning for 2023, anime fanatics are excited to see the return of their favorite series to yet again immerse themselves in the utopian world amidst their favored characters.

Unlike this year, 2023 will see several renowned anime sequels dropping in just the first month. As such, this article will list down all the new installments of the anime series that have been greenlit to air in January, with the release date, timing, and streaming platform.

Tokyo Revengers and 6 other anime sequels that will be released in January 2023

1) Tokyo Revengers season 2

Ken Wakui’s action-drama anime series Tokyo Revengers is all set for season 2, adapting the Christmas Showdown arc, which primarily revolves around the battle between Tokyo Maji Ganga and the 10th generation Black Dragons. Returning to the past, Takemichi will learn that Hakkai Shiba left Tokyo Manji and joined the Black Dragons due to his elder brother Taiju Shiba.

Yuzuha Shiba will be joining Tokyo Maji Gang to enact her revenge on her abusive elder brother. The second installment of Tokyo Revengers will see Takemichi’s ceaseless efforts to keep people close to him alive while preventing unfavorable circumstances.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be broadcast on January 8, 2023, at 3 am JST. Additionally, Disney Platform Distribution has licensed the series' second season to stream exclusively on Disney+.

2) Bungou Stray Dogs season 4

The previous season of Bungou Stray Dogs covered the Cannibalism arc of Volume 13 and ended in chapter 53. The upcoming sequel will pick up from the Cannibalism Aftermath arc, which will only last a few episodes. As noticeable from the trailer and PVs, Bungou Stray Dogs season 4 will adapt the Hunting Dogs arc entirely, which will see the Hunting Dogs military unit dispatched on a mission to pursue the Armed Detective Agency.

The upcoming arc of Bungou Stray Dogs will have Nikolai Gogol and Sigma, two primary antagonists from the terrorist organization Decay of the Angel. The anime's fourth season will premiere on January 4 at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Crunchyroll will be streaming the sequel worldwide.

3) Vinland Saga season 2

The second season of Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga will cover the Slave arc, following the War arc of the first season. The protagonist of the anime series, Thorfinn Karlsefni, will meet Einar, a young man from northern England whose life turns upside down when a Viking raid destroys his farming village. Thorfinn will befriend Einar at the Ketil’s farm and work towards freedom.

Vinland Saga season 2 will be aired in Japan on January 9, 2023, on Tokyo MX at 12.30 am JST. Netflix has announced streaming the series' sequel worldwide, excluding China. In addition, Crunchyroll has acquired the license to include the anime in its massive catalog.

4) Record of Ragnarok season 2

Record of Ragnarok’s second season will continue from where it left off in the previous season. After the death of Poseidon, the Greek divine hero Heracles sought revenge in the fourth round of Ragnarok. The infamous killer Jack the Ripper will be taking the side of Humanity. Raiden Tameemon, the greatest Sumo wrestler in history, will fight the Hindu god of destruction, Shiva, in the fifth round of Ragnarok.

The second installment of Record of Ragnarok will see the line-up of the most potent contenders getting ready to take the stage of Ragnarok to exhibit an enthralling fight. Season 2 will be divided into two cours comprising 15 episodes. The first ten episodes will premiere on January 26, 2023, on Netflix, and the remainder will be released later.

5) Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2

The first season of the Misfit of the Demon King Academy adapted the first three volumes of the light novel series entirely. Hence, the second season will likely kick off from the fourth volume and cover up to volume 9 since it was announced to be a split-cour season. The new season will replace Anos Voldigoad’s voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yuichiro Umehara.

Although it has already been announced that the second installment of the anime will be a split-cour season, the number of episodes for each part remains yet to be disclosed. The first part of the series will be broadcast on January 7, 2023, on Tokyo MX at 12.30 pm JST. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will simulcast the series worldwide.

6) Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack

Nanashi’s hilarious rom-com anime, Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro, will see the romance blossoming between Hayase and her senpai. Both the series' characters have shown commendable character development throughout the season. The first season covered volumes 1 to 6 entirely. Following this, season 2 will be taking off from the seventh volume.

The second season would reveal Hayase’s secret that she was hiding from everyone, including her senpai, all this time. Also, three new characters, Anetoro, Sunomiya, and Orihara, will be introduced.

The sequel to the anime series, titled Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, is set to premiere on January 8, 2023, on Tokyo MX at 1 am JST. Crunchyroll will be streaming the second season of Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro in several languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

7) Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 4 part 2

The second cour of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? or Danmachi IV is titled Deep Chapter: Calamity arc (or Late arc: Disaster). The first half ended with various characters of the series traversing through the dungeon in the world of Orario. Part 2 will be adapted from the 14th and 15th volumes of the light novel series.

This would eventually cause the fifth season to adapt from the Freya arc. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4 part 2, will be released on January 5, 2023, on ABEMA at 11 pm JST. Hidive will simulcast the series worldwide.

