Nearly two years after the first season came out, Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack is scheduled to be released in January 2023. Along with the release date, the anime has unveiled its new key visual and additional cast members, who are set to feature in the sequel season.

Moreover, the series will also be changing its studio from Telecom Animation Film to OLM. The latter studio is known for recently animating the Mystery-Thriller anime Summertime Rendering and is now back again. However, this time taking over the aforementioned rom-com anime. Nevertheless, this shouldn't be new territory for them, given how the studio handles the animation for Komi Can't Communicate.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack will be released in early 2023

As announced by OLM, Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack is set to be released in January during the Winter 2023 anime season. The sequel season was first announced during the Japan Expo in August, which included its first preview featuring Nagatoro, Senpai, and some of the characters from the first season.

The key visual features Hayase Nagatoro seemingly toying with her senpai Naoto Hachiouji in the Art Club room while other characters stand behind them, watching the two mingle.

However, besides characters such as Nagatoro's friends and the Art Club Manager Sana Sunomiya, we can also see some fresh faces that are set to appear in the second season.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack additional cast members announced

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack is set to feature three new characters: Anetoro, Sunomiya, and Orihara.

New character set to appear in Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 (Image via OLM)

Anetoro is Hayase Nagatoro's big sister, who will be voiced by Yoshino Nanjō. She is a college student who, in her free time, likes to spoil Nagatoro. It is quite a possibility that Anetoro was the one who influenced Nagatoro's personality.

Sunomiya is the Art Club director's cousin, who will be voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro. She will be joining the art club in the new season, and was previously acquitted with senpai, Naoto Hachiouji, as they were in the art club together during their junior high-school days. Thus, she may have a soft side for her senpai, and may protect him from any bullying from Nagatoro.

Lastly, we have Kaori Maeda will be voicing Orihara. She is in the year as Nagatoro, but in a different class. Orihara has a cheerful and straight personality and tends to have quite a few exchanges with Nagatoro.

Nagatoro and senpai as seen in season 2 trailer (Image via OLM)

Moreover, the reprising characters include the main characters, such as Hayase Nagatoro and Naoto Hachiouji, alongside supporting characters: Maki Gamou, Yoshi, Sakura, and Sana Sunomiya, who all will be voiced by their voice actors from the first season.

