8 anime to watch if you like Komi Can’t Communicate

Komi Can’t Communicate became a popular anime as soon as it landed on the screens of fans who were eagerly waiting for its adaptation. The anime is acclaimed for being a perfect blend of slice of life and comedy. The story centers on Komi, a 15-year-old teenager who has extreme social anxiety but wishes to make 100 friends.

On December 23rd Komi Can’t Communicate released its final episode for Season 1. A second season for the anime has been announced by the production company, set to premiere on April 6, 2022.

Well, April seems to be a long wait, so in the meantime, fans of Komi Can’t Communicate can switch to other anime that are also known for their fascinating characters as well as their heartwarming storylines.

8 animes including Hyouka and Senry Girl that Komi can't Communicate fans will love

1) Hyouka

Houtarou Oreki as seen in the anime Hyouka (Image via Kyoto animation)

Hyouka is a captivating slice of life anime that focuses on the life of Houtarou Oreki, a freshman at Kamiyama High School. Oreki always carries a gloomy disposition and believes that happiness is non-existent. After Oreki was forced by her sister to join the Classic Literature Club, his life took a drastic turn.

Now the unsociable Oreki has to get along with other members of the club: Satoshi Fukube, Mayaka Ibara, and Eru Chitanda. These three are the stark opposite individuals of the club who join hands with Oreki to solve perplexing mysteries around the school.

2) Horimiya

Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamori as seen in the anime Horimiya (Image via Cloverworks)

Horimiya centers on a partially titular character named Kyoko Hori who has a pragmatic approach towards life and mostly indulges herself in taking care of her little brother. She does this because her parents are never home, so she has to take care of each and everything like an adult.

The other partial titular character, Izumi Miyamura, is the polar opposite in terms of personality with Hori. Despite having a contrasting personality, they are bound by the odd similarities that bring them together.

3) Teasing Master Takagi-San

Nishikata and Takagi as seen in the anime Teasing Master Takagi-San (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

When it comes to making a person feel uncomfortable by constantly teasing them to blush out of embarrassment, Takagi takes the higher seat. Nishikata always falls for Takagi’s jokes and pranks, ending up being awkward and red-faced.

After getting embarrassed on a roll, Nishikata takes a vow to defeat Takagi in her own game.. However, his persistent efforts always land him as a victim of Takagi’s mockery. However, Takagi teases Nishikata because she has a huge crush on him and takes this as a medium to convey her feelings.

4) Senryuu Girl

Nanako Yukishiro as seen in the anime Senryu Girl (Image via Connect)

Nanako Yukishiro is a 16-year-old mellow middle schooler who cannot speak. Without letting her verbal communication become a hindrance, Nanako is resorts to talking with others through the medium of Senryuu, a 17-syllable-long poem written on a Tanzaku (strips of paper).

Nanako gets along with Eiji Busujima, a former delinquent, who shares a great interest in Senryuu. Despite Nanako’s lack of speech, the two of them get quite along without any issues.

5) Handa Kun

Handa Sei and other key characters as seen in the anime Handa Kun (Image via Diomedia)

Handa Sei is an exceptional calligrapher who is blessed with a charismatic charm. A past traumatic incident took a heavy toll on him, which forced him to shut himself up from his peers, with Takao Kawafuji as an exception.

His inferiority complex makes him startled when people talk to him. Where others idolize Handa, he thinks everyone around him despise him to their core. His efforts at avoiding his peers end up converting them into his followers.

6) Hitori Bocchi’s OO Lifestyle

Bocchi Hitori and other key characters as seen in the anime Hitori Bocchi’s OO Lifestyle (Image via Studio C2C)

Bocchi Hitori is an extremely anxious individual who gets petrified by the thought of interacting with anyone else, besides her childhood friend Kai Yawara. Kai is too concerned about this behavior and ends up breaking her friendship with Bocchi.

The only condition Kai puts before Bocchi for reconciliation is to befriend everyone in her new middle school class. Now, in order to be friends with Kai, Bocchi has to summon up courage and has to make friends with her classmates without panicking, and that too before class graduation.

7) Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro

Hayase Nagatoro and Naoto Hachioji as seen in the anime Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Hayase Nagatoro’s most favorite sport is teasing Naoto Hachioji. This all started from the day Nagatoro saw Naoto’s manga and started teasing him. Instead of addressing Naoto with his name, Nagatoro likes to call him “Senpai,” making him even more embarrassed.

Nagatoro may seem like a bully, but apparently, she seems to have feelings towards Naoto. The constant teasing of Nagatoro also helps Naoto get out of his shell.

8) Kaguya Sama: Love is War

Kaguya Shinomiya as seen in the anime Kaguya Sama: Love and War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Shuchiin Academy is a school known for harboring wealthy and exceptionally brilliant students. Among all the students, the story centers on two Student Council Presidents, Miyuki Shirogane, and the Student Council Vice President, Kaguya Shinomiya. Both of these individuals are intelligent students whom the entire academy idolizes as well as envies.

Kaguya and Miyuki both have feelings for each other, but neither of them are ready to confess their affection. The two of them are in a constant state of battle in suppressing their feelings and the one who confesses their feelings first would lose.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

