10 anime to watch if you like Summertime Rendering

As Summertime Rendering draws closer to its end, fans of the series have begun to lament the void it will leave. The show has been dubbed one of the best anime to come out this year, as it sucks you in with its engrossing plot right from episode one itself. While some people compare it to other anime which has time looping, Summertime Rendering stands out from the rest.

The anime sets the atmosphere with outmaneuvering tactics as the characters take on each other in battles filled with action and wit. Since the anime is about to end, fans of the series might want to watch something similar to the mystery thriller that they had become so accustomed to in the past two seasons. As such, today we bring you 10 anime that you need to watch if you like Summertime Rendering.

Tokyo Revengers and 9 other anime you must watch if you like Summertime Rendering

1) Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero, like Summertime Rendering, has the protagonist go back in time to a particular checkpoint when he dies. This allows the protagonist, Natsuki Subaru, to save his friends if they had passed away in his previous time loop. The biggest difference between the two anime is that Re:Zero, unlike Summertime Rendering, is an isekai anime.

Re:Zero follows Natsuki Subaru as he gets insekai'd into another world. There he gets saved by a girl named Emilia. To repay her kindness, Subaru tries to help her find her pendant. However, things turn out grim as they both get killed, after which Subaru discovers his power to return to a certain checkpoint after his death.

2) Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased is very similar to Summertime Rendering, as both anime have a protagonist who is able to go back in time to save people. Also, both anime are set in realistic settings. Thus, both have slice-of-life aspects that are dumped on by brutal deaths and psychological battles. Moreover, one good thing about both the protagonists is that they are supported by a group of friends in their quest.

Erased follows the story of a part-time pizza delivery man Satoru Fujinuma. He discovers that he has a unique power to go back in time and uses it to save countless lives. One day, after being accused of murder, he goes back in time to fix things. However, he uncontrollably moves back in time by 18 years.

3) Tokyo Revengers

Young Tokyo Manji Gang (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers, too, like Summertime Rendering, is based on the concept of going back in time to fix things. However, unlike Summertime Rendering, Tokyo Revengers doesn't require the protagonist to die for his powers to activate. Moreover, the protagonist, Hanagaki Takemichi, is able to go to and fro in time, making changes in the past and checking their results in the future.

Tokyo Revengers follows the story of Hanagaki Takemichi, who was on his way to work after he heard about his ex-girlfriend's death. However, he gets pushed in front of a moving train, which triggers his powers, sending him back to his school days when he was in Tokyo Manji Gang, which was responsible for his ex's death. Seizing this opportunity, Takemichi tries to save her life.

4) Parasyte: The Maxim

Shinichi Izumi from Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte: The maxim is a fantastic anime that is much the same as Summertime Rendering due to the existence of similar entities that take over one's identity to deceive the ones around them. While Summertime Rendering has the "shadows" copy a person's data to take their form, Parasyte: The Maxim has "parasites" that can take over one's body to control them.

In Parasyte: The Maxim, a parasite tries to enter Shinichi Izumi's brain, but fails to do so and gets stuck in his right hand instead. When the other parasites come to know of Shinichi's existence, the protagonist forms a symbiotic relationship with his parasite, Migi, to defend themselves.

5) Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Similar to Summertime Rendering, Steins;Gate is also based on the concepts of time travel. However, it is much more philosophical and slow in pace. The anime is filled with time loops, supernatural fiction, and killings, all of which have certain resemblances to Summertime Rendering, albeit with a more mature theme.

Steins;Gate follows the story of the self-proclaimed mad scientist, Rinatrou Okabe, who along with his two friends, Mayuri and Hashida, has founded the Future Gadget Laboratory in his room. While he tries to work on several gadgets, he only has one good invention - a phone microwave, which can turn bananas into green matter.

But one day Okabe finds out that the microwave could be used to send messages to the past, which consequently shows its effects in the present.

6) Promised Neverland

Promised Neverland, like Summertime Rendering, has a group of children working together to escape their certain death. Both the anime have beautiful animations tagged along with an atmosphere where the characters always have to stay vigilant and watch on their enemies to not lose themselves.

Promised Neverland follows the story of three orphans, Emma, Ray, and Norman, who discover that their orphanage, Grace Field, is actually a farm for devils, who eats human brains for survival. The trio then take on the mission to escape Grace Field, i.e., their certain death, with all the children. But this doesn't turn out to be an easy feat, as trying to put a stop to their plans is Mama Isabella.

7) Higurashi: When They Cry

Higurashi: When They Cry (Image via Studio Deen)

Both Higurashi: When They Cry and Summertime Rendering are anime that look like a slice-of-life anime, however, they both turn very gruesome. Higurashi: When They Cry, similar to Summertime Rendering, takes place in a small town with time loops and a curse that somehow gets related to the annual summer festival.

Higurashi: When They Cry follows the story of Keiichi Maebara, a boy who moves to the quiet village of Hinamizawa. After he joins the school, he becomes friends with Mion, Rena, Satoko, and Rika and spends his idle summer life. However, as the annual festival of Hinamizawa starts approaching, Keiichi discovers a deadly curse surrounding the festival and his powers to reset the time.

8) Shiki

Shiki (Image via Daume)

Shiki is similar to Summertime Rendering as both anime take place in a small town where people are so scarce that one might know everyone's identity. While Summertime Rendering has a legend passed on through generations about shadows, Shiki also has a curse that is seemingly killing numerous people.

Shiki follows the story surrounding the town of Satobe, where the passing away of a girl named Megumi Shimizu to an unnamed illness caused unrest in the town. So, when the death toll starts increasing, Toshio Ozaki, the town's doctor, sets out to find out the cause.

9) Anohana

Anohana (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Anohana is similar to Summertime Rendering in several aspects, the first being that the story takes place in a small town. While Anohana is nowhere near as brutal as Summertime Rendering, both anime have paranormal themes. The characters are often put under emotional turmoil, which is tagged along by a character who is dead but reappears to everyone's shock.

Anohana follows the story of Jinta Yadomi, who spends his time playing video games holed up in his room. But when an old friend, Honma Meiko, who had passed away, appears before him asking for his help to go to the afterlife, Jinta reopens his closed wounds and tries to make amends with his old friend group, members of which now hate him.

10) Monster

Monster and Summertime Rendering are both similar to each other as they have a lot of drama and are spiced up with intense situations. The protagonists in both the stories unveil the secrets surrounding certain person(s) in order to stop the deaths of many people around them.

Monster follows the story of Dr. Kenzo Tenma, who loses his bright future after he makes the decision to stick with his morals. He saves a young boy, Johan Liebert, after being shot in the head. Nine years later, that day comes back to haunt him as the boy grows up to become a cold, ruthless killer. Kenzo Tenma then embarks on a journey to make amends for his mistake of saving Johan.

These were some of our favorite anime that bear resemblance to Summertime Rendering. Will you be watching any anime from this list? Do let us know in the comments.

