Summertime Rendering episode 22 review: Shinpei makes the perfect reset to Hiruko Cave

Episode 22 of Summertime Rendering was totally captivating as it showed just how overpowered Shinpei had become with Ryuunosuke's two-second foresight. While Shinpei was already good at making plans, Ryuunosuke's assistance gave him an advantage over Haine and Shide.

Summertime Rendering has been able to fascinate its fans through its riveting plot points that are all connected. While the plot has entered its final stages, the anime didn't shy away from its action scenes.

Episode 22 was remarkable, as several characters like Sou, Tokiko, and Nezu also got a moment to shine.

Summertime Rendering episode 22 shows Shide's persistence

Ajiro Shinpei from Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 22, titled Homecoming, began with Ushio charging towards Shide when Mio stopped her and relayed the plan to her. Shinpei was planning to reset back in time with Ushio when Shide went ahead and shot a bullet at him. Shinpei, using Ryuunosuke's foresight, was able to dodge the bullet and successfully reset the loop.

We see a flashback of the meeting between Shinpei, Sou, Tokiko, and Nezu. Here, Tokiko guided Shinpei on Guil's abilities. This was when we realized why Shinpei decided to reset as soon as he reunited with Ushio. In Summertime Rendering episode 21, Shinpei and Nezu were in a tight space trying to make a time slot for Shinpei to reset back into the Hiruko Cave with Ushio.

Shinpei and Ushio had reset the loop, as they were now in the Hiruko Cave to destroy Haine's original body. Haine and Shide realized Shinpei's plan on their way to the Hiruko Cave. Meanwhile, the group headed further into the cave. While they faced a few setbacks with a stray shadow and shadow Shide, Tokiko and Nezu stayed behind to deal with them.

Shadow Mio, who disguised herself as Shinpei's bracelet, joined the group in going further inside the cave. This was when Shinpei started to feel a ringing pain in his ears. They were from Haine's broadcast signals, which began to affect Shinpei. However, Ushio was able to deal with it easily.

Ushio helping Shinpei (Image via OLM)

This was when Shide and Haine from the shrine arrived in the cave and attacked Shinpei and Ushio. Nevertheless, Ushio was able to block Shide's attacks using her hair and began her counter-attack. Haine realized that Shinpei could now use Ryuunosuke's powers to look into the future or even become a capable fighter using his abilities.

Just then, Shadow Mio ambushed Haine, which led her to jump up high onto the wall. This is where Sou was waiting to shoot Haine's shadow, causing her face to be filled with holes. Taking this opportunity, Shadow Mio cut Haine's face.

In the meantime, Ushio defeated one of the Shides when another approached (the one Nezu was dealing with). Ushio chose to ignore him and headed straight to Haine's original body. She was about to end it when Haine's scream caused her to hold back on her punch.

For a moment, it seemed like it was all over as Shide's armor vanished. Shadow Mio took the opportunity to kill him as well. But something was off, as both Ushio and Shadow Mio weren't vanishing. Moreover, Ushio and Shinpei's eyes turned similar to Haine's. A red aura filled the cave as Shide levitated in front of them, causing Shinpei to question if he was immortal.

Final thoughts on Summertime Rendering episode 22

Shide appears before the group (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering episode 22 left us with more questions than answers. Both of Shide's bodies were defeated, yet he was levitating before them. While Ushio did punch Haine's original body, she held back on it. Considering that the shadows haven't disappeared, it must mean that Haine is still alive.

Are there three Shides, or is he immortal? Does Shinpei still have a backup plan to defeat Haine and Shide? Looking at how the events are going, it feels like the whole incident is meant to end at the shrine itself. It would be poetic justice if that's where the events are headed.

For now, we will have to wait till the release of the next episode to find out more.

Summertime Rendering episode 23 will air on September 16, 2022.

