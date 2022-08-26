Summertime Rendering Episode 20: Hizuru entrusts Shinpei with Ryuunosuke

The ending of Summertime Rendering episode 20 was full of emotions as Ajiro Shinpei and the others had to say farewell to yet another friend. The event horizon is too close for Shinpei to reset anything. So, after losing Ushio recently, they have no option but to accept their fate.

Summertime Rendering has easily been one of the best psychological anime of 2022. Studio OLM has done a wonderful job in bringing us this story in the best way possible. Episode 20's animation is fluid, the voice acting is beautiful, and the story moves at the perfect pace.

Let's take a closer look at the events that occurred in the episode.

Summertime Rendering episode 20 bids goodbye to a fan-favorite character

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY SIX) @Baleygr086 #サマータイムレンダ

I have no words. Summer Time Rendering is an exceptional show filled to the brim with characters we've easily been on a very long and arduous journey with. So when shit hits the proverbial fan you'll know the writing succeeds with what it sets out to do. I have no words. Summer Time Rendering is an exceptional show filled to the brim with characters we've easily been on a very long and arduous journey with. So when shit hits the proverbial fan you'll know the writing succeeds with what it sets out to do. #サマータイムレンダI have no words. Summer Time Rendering is an exceptional show filled to the brim with characters we've easily been on a very long and arduous journey with. So when shit hits the proverbial fan you'll know the writing succeeds with what it sets out to do. https://t.co/PQwZU5l40H

Summertime Rendering episode 20 begins with Hizuru and Ryuunosuke's showdown with Shide. The plan seemed to work as Hizuru allowed Ryuunosuke to move and exert the desired speed and force.

Ryuunosuke expertly wielded the Amenonuboko to bring down Shide, but he got back instantly. Haine started to persistently ask Hizuru why she never came back to the island. The latter then realized how this was part of Shinpei's personality, and he wouldn't leave until he found an answer. So to buy some time, Hizuru kept speaking to him.

Hizuru explained why she came back to the island. She blamed herself for her brother's death and wanted to gain redemption by saving every other life that she could. Hizuru even used this opportunity to instill some doubt in Haine's mind over Shide's real objective.

Hizuru Minakata's body struggling to keep up (Image via OLM)

As the fight between the Minakata siblings and Shide resumed, Hizuru transferred Ryuunosuke to Shide's body. He was able to infiltrate it and break it down, but the move proved costly as Hizuru's body started to deal some internal damage. Fortunately, Tokiko and the others joined the battle just then.

In the meantime, Shinpei and shadow Mio closed down on Mio and Sou's location. However, they only found the other human Shide. He explained how Mio and Sou might have already died, so Shinpei needed to reset. But before anything else, shadow Mio took it upon herself to take down Shide.

As they headed further, they found an injured Tokiko, who relayed to them that the others had likely passed away fighting Shide. So, Shinpei finally made the decision to reset the loop by shooting himself in the head.

Shadow Mio in Summertime Rendering Episode 20 (Image via OLM)

The loop resets as the main protagonist and Shadow Mio were able to stop Mio and Sou from their inevitable deaths. They realized their mistake in believing Haine. Shinpei and Shadow Mio then head to Hizuru's location, while Mio and Sou head back to Kofune to protect the kids.

Shinpei and Shadow Mio reach the battleground as they were able to keep things from repeating. However, there was one significant casualty. Shide had pierced Hizuru's chest with Amenonuboko, bringing her closer to death. Nezu analyzed the situation and realized that they needed to escape.

This was when Shadow Mio and Haine were able to see a blinding light coming from Shinpei's pocket, which was likely the seashell necklace. Just like in episode 19, Haine begins to retreat as soon as the necklace got involved.

Ajiro Shinpei looks over Hizuru (Image via OLM)

Shinpei instantly headed over to Hizuru as she tried to say her final goodbyes. The main protagonist immediately got a gun to shoot himself and reset the loop; however, it was too late. The event horizon was too close, and nothing could be done. Moreover, Shadow Mio stopped the hero from killing himself as he finally came to a realization.

Hizuru pulled Shinpei close as she told him how Haine merely wanted to head back home, but it wasn't the same with Shide. He was probably the one plotting the whole thing. Hizuru, who was previously Haine's friend, wanted Shinpei to save her. Saying this, Hizuru said her goodbyes as she entrusted Ryuunosuke to Shinpei.

Final Thoughts on Summertime Rendering Episode 20

Shinpei and the rest have been dealt a huge blow as they have now lost both Ushio and Hizuru. Moreover, the team will have to come up with a new strategy to take on Haine and Shide. Shinpei cannot loop back unless he is able to survive for a while longer, which means they have to sit ducks for a while.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY SIX) @Baleygr086 Shinpei and Hizuru's first meeting up to now comes full circle and it's heartbreaking. Slight hopes of everyone making it safe but the inevitability of it all has other plans in store. Her monologues paired with painful expressions and on point drawings made it hurt even more. Shinpei and Hizuru's first meeting up to now comes full circle and it's heartbreaking. Slight hopes of everyone making it safe but the inevitability of it all has other plans in store. Her monologues paired with painful expressions and on point drawings made it hurt even more. https://t.co/jg0Y2EDCsE

The good thing is that Shinpei now has access to Ryuunosuke, which could mean that we might be able to see Shinpei taking on Shide. Meanwhile, there is also the seashell necklace. We still aren't sure why Haine chose to retreat the moment the seashell came into the picture. But for now, it seems to be the key to defeating Haine and Shide. Additionally, we will have to wait until the next Summertime Rendering episode to get released.

Summertime Rendering episode 21 will be released on September 2, 2022.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar