Summertime Rendering Episode 20: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 20 of Summertime Rendering is right around the corner, and has fans looking forward to the conclusion of Hizuru and Ryuunosuke vs Shide.

Hizuru seems to have given Ryuunosuke full control over her body while she does all the thinking. This seems to be a reckless plan, but we are finally about to have the Minakata siblings work together.

In Summertime Rendering Episode 18, fans lost Ushio to Shide, and now they can only hope that Hizuru does not follow her. Ajiro Shinpei is also having a tough time considering how he was on the edge of the event horizon and possibly at the final loop, and anyone he loses now may just be lost forever.

When will Summertime Rendering Episode 20 release?

Summertime Rendering Episode 20, titled All is (not) lost, will be released on August 26, 2022, at 12 am (JST) in Japan. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The anime will be available via local Japanese broadcasters and can also be streamed internationally on Disney+.

Summertime Rendering is a 2-cour anime entailing a total of 25 episodes. After the release of the upcoming episode, viewers will be left with five more episodes to look forward to, until the end of the summer 2022 anime season.

Summertime Rendering is set to be released at the following times for different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am PDT (August 25)

Central Daylight Time: 10 am CDT (August 25)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am EDT (August 25)

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST (August 25)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (August 25)

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm CEST (August 25)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (August 26)

Philippines Time: 11 pm PHT (August 25)

What happened last time?

Summertime Rendering Episode 19, titled Made in Black, left fans with a lot to look forward to. After Ushio's death at Shide's hands, Ajiro Shinpei seems to be in the final loop. He can look at the event horizon and is at the very edge. He might not have another opportunity and must survive.

Even though Haine had it all planned and was about to take down Shinpei after copying Akari, she chose to retreat when Shinpei grabbed on to Ushio's seashell necklace. This must mean that the necklace could be the key to defeating the shadows.

We even found out how Haine was able to inherit her copied data from one loop to another. Utilizing this, she used Shinpei's guise, which she copied in the third loop to trick Shinpei's friends. She successfully divided them, giving Shinpei an ultimatum to either save Hizuru, Totsumura, Nezu and Tokiko's group, or Sou and Mio's group.

Hizuru had brought forth Ryuunosuke to fight Shide, however, he wasn't able to take him down. Her body needed to be faster and stronger but apparently Ryuunosuke was worried about pushing past Hizuru's limits. Hence, Hizuru came up with a strategy to have both the consciousnesses to be brought forth together, thus forming the ultimate sibling partnership.

What to expect from Summertime Rendering Episode 20?

Summertime Rendering Episode 20, titled All is (not) lost, will have Ajiro Shinpei and Shadow Mio come up with a strategy to save their friends. They may have to choose either of the two groups first.

Meanwhile, Hizuru and Ryuunosuke are working together to take down Shide. Hizuru has relayed her strategy to Ryuunosuke, but it remains to be seen whether that will work. Hizuru has her limits, so Ryuunosuke going all out may cause quite a lot of damage to her body.

Fans will have to wait for the next episode to be released this week to find out if our protagonists survive.

