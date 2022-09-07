Summertime Rendering Episode 22: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 22 of Summertime Rendering is being highly anticipated by fans as they look forward to the outcome of the fight between Ushio and Shide. The anime is in its final stages as the destined July 24 festival is inching closer, and Shinpei is too close to the event horizon to initiate any more resets.

The group was dealt a huge blow when they lost both Ushio and Hizuru. However, we could see that Ushio's seashell necklace was to play a huge role in the upcoming episodes, and so it did, thus directing the story to its final chapters.

When will Summertime Rendering episode 22 be released?

Summertime Rendering Episode 22, titled "Homecoming," will be released on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12 midnight (JST) in Japan. Subsequently, the episode will be released simultaneously worldwide in different time zones.

The episode will be available to watch via local Japanese broadcasters. The series can also be streamed internationally on Disney+.

Summertime Rendering is a 2-cour anime entailing a total of 25 episodes. After the release of episode 22, fans of the series will be left with three more episodes to look forward to before the summer 2022 anime season ends.

The anime is scheduled to be released at the following times in different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am PDT (September 8)

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 am CDT (September 8)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am EDT (September 8)

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm BST (September 8)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (September 8)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm CEST (September 8)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (September 9)

Philippine Time: 11:00 pm PHT (September 8)

What to expect from Summertime Rendering episode 22?

Now that Ushio has made her grand return, Shinpei and the rest finally have some firepower alongside Ryunnonsuke, who was within Shinpei. It's already July 24, and Shinpei is on the edge of the event horizon, so he can't make any more mistakes. While Shadow Shide was facing Ushio, Haine and Shide were preparing for the festival at the shrine.

Baleygr | CR: Spellblades Vol 2 @Baleygr086 #サマータイムレンダ

Believe me when I tell you this episode of Summer Time Rendering will make you happy cry after that devastating death. Writing poured in some great characterization from previous plot points while delivering hype, a miraculous ode to joy for good measure. Believe me when I tell you this episode of Summer Time Rendering will make you happy cry after that devastating death. Writing poured in some great characterization from previous plot points while delivering hype, a miraculous ode to joy for good measure. #サマータイムレンダBelieve me when I tell you this episode of Summer Time Rendering will make you happy cry after that devastating death. Writing poured in some great characterization from previous plot points while delivering hype, a miraculous ode to joy for good measure. https://t.co/2H9c1mNj2X

Meanwhile, other group members have been absent since we last saw them on the episode. Chances are that they are doing something behind the scenes to take down Haine and Shide. So there is a possibility that they might be near the shrine preparing for the fateful night. With only a few episodes remaining, the events may happen pretty quickly.

What happened last time? Recap of episode 21

Summertime Rendering episode 21, titled "Ajiro Shinpei's Longest Day," majorly dealt with Shinpei trying to get to Ushio before Haine and Shide.

Ajiro Shinpei from Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Shinpei found out from Shadow Mio that the seashell necklace had Ushio's data. This makes Shinpei realize that a shadow Ushio, like in the 3rd loop, should be approaching the beach. This meant that Ushio deliberately copied her data to the seashell to transfer her data and memories to the new incoming Ushio.

Hence, Shinpei discussed the same with Nezu, Sou, Tokiko, and Dr. Hishigata. While the entire mission to retrieve Ushio was based on several 'if' situations, this was the only possible way forward for the group.

Haine and Shide also knew of the new Ushio set to appear on the beach. Thus, Shadow Shide was in the sea with a group of strays, searching for her. In the meantime, Shinpei used Tokiko's pet shadow Guil to hide within the group of strays to locate Ushio.

Ushio reunites with Shinpei in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

As Shinpei located Ushio and headed to grab her, Shide noticed the peculiar behavior and followed after them. Shinpei had the seashell transfer its data to Ushio. Thus, she regained all her data and memories, leading up to a clash between Ushio and Shide.

In this episode, we even saw Mio confess to Shinpei. Shinpei already knew about it but rejected her as he was in love with Ushio. While Mio acted strong in front of Shinpei, she burst out crying in front of Tokiko and Shadow Mio.

