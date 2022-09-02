Summertime Rendering Episode 21: Ushio makes her grand return

Episode 21 of Summertime Rendering has come out and brings good news. Ushio is back, and she seems more than ready to take down Shide. Summertime Rendering is a work of art with each event truly thought out. While being incredibly intricate, the anime leaves no loopholes for any event. It gives us a thorough explanation, leaving no stone unturned.

Just like every other episode, OLM has done a fantastic job in this episode's animation. The plot progresses at a steady pace while maintaining the level of intrigue each character carries. The emotions seem realistic and make us relate to the characters even more. Let us take a closer look at the episode to get a better understanding of the events that occurred.

Summertime Rendering episode 21 focuses on Ushio's return

Summertime Rendering episode 21 starts with Shinpei trying to deal with Hizuru's loss. Seido Hishigata came to him, saying they needed to tell the mainland about Hizuru's death, but Shinpei asked him for one more day. Here, we see Shinpei exhibit some unusual behavior, predicting a flash of lightning that was about to strike and helping us remember that he has Ryuunosuke within him.

Later, Shadow Mio comes to talk to Shinpei. After checking out the seashell, she realizes how Ushio has engraved her memories onto it. This leads Shinpei to conclude that Ushio is about to return.

Ushio had scanned Shide and must have realized that she could transfer her memories this way. It was back in the third loop when Shadow Ushio first arrived on the beach on July 24. This meant that Ushio knew she was about to return on July 24 and only needed to transfer her memories through the seashell.

Mio confessing to Shinpei in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Later, Sou tries to confess to Mio again, but is quickly turned down. Mio then heads to the rooftop to confess her feelings to Shinpei. The latter knew that the former was in love with him, but he didn't view Mio in that light and was instead in love with Ushio. Mio accepts Shinpei's feelings and heads off to her room to cry as Tokiko helps her calm down.

In a meeting with Hishigata, Sou, Tokiko, and Nemu, Shinpei explains to them how Ushio is about to return to the island. She is currently in the water current and is soon about to appear on land. Shinpei even tells them about the seashell and shows that when it is set down, it will head southwards towards the shore.

Ryuunosuke talking through Shinpei in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Later, Ryuunosuke has a conversation with Nezu through Shinpei, telling how he and Hizuru trust him. This is when we realize that Shinpei, too, could have Ryuunosuke take over him.

In the meantime, Haine talks to Shide about his search for Ushio. Shide was making use of his shadow version, as well as several other stray shadows, to search for Ushio in the sea. Haine tells him how she can no longer detect Shinpei. She suspects that Shinpei must have hidden his presence, similar to how Shide does using a shadow.

Haine inside Shinpei's copy from Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Haine suggests Shide to observe the stray shadows around him to see if anyone is acting differently. This is the moment when the viewers discover that Shinpei is inside Tokiko's shadow, Guil, to search for Ushio. They locate her, but Shide starts pursuing them anyway.

Shinpei, as Guil, grabs her in the water and heads to the surface. Here, he reveals himself to Ushio, as both are happy to see each other again. Shide, who follows them, starts to attack them. To counter him, Shinpei allows the seashell to engrave her memories to Ushio, who is finally back and has complete access to her powers and memories to take down Shide.

Shide attacking Shinpei and Ushio (Image via OLM)

Final thoughts on Summertime Rendering episode 21

Now that Ushio is finally back, Shinpei and the rest finally have enough firepower to encounter Haine and Shide. Not to forget, Shinpei has access to Ryuunosuke's powers, meaning they are now on even terms. The festival had begun since Shide and Haine were already at the location preparing for the ritual that night.

With only three episodes left before the end of Summertime Rendering, the chances are that the next episode will see a definite conclusion to the fight between the two peculiar shadows, Ushio and Shide. We are all happy to have Ushio back and look forward to seeing more of her in the upcoming episodes.

Summertime Rendering episode 22 is set to be released on September 9, 2022.

