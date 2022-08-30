Summertime Rendering Episode 21: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 21 of Summertime Rendering will see Shinpei and the rest deal with the loss of Hizuru. She was an integral part of the story from the beginning when Shinpei was on his way to Hitogashima Island for Ushio’s funeral. Ever since, she has been the most interesting character, carrying two personalities in a body.

Shinpei and the rest were dealt a huge blow as they had only recently lost Ushio. Now, they had lost Hizuru as well, that too, with the event horizon being too close for comfort. Shinpei must take a step back and look at things objectively to find a solution.

When will Summertime Rendering episode 21 be released?

Summertime Rendering Episode 21, titled "Shinpei Ajiro's Longest Day," will be released on September 2, 2022, at 12 midnight (JST) in Japan. Subsequently, the episode's release date and time will vary in different time zones.

The episode will be available to watch via local Japanese broadcasters. Summertime Rendering can also be streamed internationally on Disney+.

Summertime Rendering is a 2-cour anime entailing a total of 25 episodes. After the release of episode 21, fans of the series will be left with four more episodes to look forward to before the summer 2022 anime season ends.

The anime is scheduled to be released at the following times in different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am PDT (September 1)

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 am CDT (September 1)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am EDT (September 1)

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm BST (September 1)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (September 1)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm CEST (September 1)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (September 2)

Philippine Time: 11:00 pm PHT (September 1)

What happened last time? Recap of episode 20

Summertime Rendering episode 20, titled "All is (not) over," had Ajiro Shinpei in a race against time. After he found out that Haine had copied him and asked his friends to reach different locations, Shinpei had to choose between two groups - Mio's and Hizuru's.

Second Shide killed by Shadow Mio in Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Shinpei decided to go after Mio's group, where he found a detained Shadow Mio. With her help, Shinpei was able to take down the second Shide. However, Shinpei was forced to reset the event after discovering that Mio, Sou, and Tokiko had passed away, with others likely to have faced a similar fate.

This time, Shinpei and Shadow Mio were able to intercept Mio and Sou to reach their inevitable deaths. They then headed off to Torajima, to Hizuru's location. Here, Hizuru had given Ryuunosuke complete control over her body. While Hizuru was able to fight toe-to-toe with Shide, her body could not keep up with the collateral damage.

Shinpei and Shadow Mio arriving at the location did help reduce the number of casualties, however, Shide had mortally wounded Hizuru. Just then, the seashell necklace inside Shinpei's pocket started to shine, after which Haine and Shide decided to retreat.

As Hizuru tried to relay her final words to Shinpei, he was unwilling to accept her death. He was about to reset the event again when Shadow Mio helped her realize that it wouldn't be possible as the event horizon was too close.

Hizuru said her final goodbyes as she asked Shinpei to save Haine. She believed that Shide was the real mastermind behind the whole situation, while Haine only wished to go back to her home. Lastly, she entrusted Ryuunosuke to Shinpei before she passed away.

What to expect from Summertime Rendering episode 21?

Summertime Rendering episode 21 will have Shinpei and the rest deal with the losses of Hizuru and Ushio. Shinpei must lay low and survive for now to create a wider gap between himself and the event horizon.

But with the final day closing in, Shinpei might have to start acting fast. He now has access to Ryuunosuke's strength and speed, which could serve as a key element.

Along with this, there's also the seashell necklace. Haine had already retreated twice after realizing that Shinpei was carrying it. The seashell will play an important role in the events that are to take place in the upcoming episodes.

However, fans will have to wait for the next episode's release this week to learn more.

