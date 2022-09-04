Summertime Render: 10 cutest Ushio moments everybody loved

Ushio from Summertime Render is truly a gem of a character, as she brings in the cutest moments that make it hard for us not to adore her. She has the best personality, lighting up any tense moment, and has the best response to any incident. While she is a shadow, her quick reactions make her feel the most humane among all the other characters.

Kofune Ushio was a 17-year-old girl living on Hitogashima island with her family when one day she passed away while trying to save a young girl, Shiori, from drowning. Fortunately, her shadow still exists and brings in huge firepower and the cutest moments with her.

So, let’s look at the cutest Ushio moments from Summertime Render.

10 most adorable Ushio moments from Summertime Render

1) Ushio and Shipei re-unite in the 3rd loop

Ushio reuniting with Shinpei in Summertime Render (Image via OLM)

In the 3rd loop, Shinpei ended up meeting Ushio’s shadow on the beach. While he was too stunned to speak, Ushio didn’t know that she was a shadow. She was so happy to see Shinpei that she ran to him, pinning him to the ground.

Shinpei tried to make her realize that she had already passed away, which triggered Ushio to remember the pain she felt. While there was a lot to process, Ushio was carefree, even going about talking to Mio through Shinpei’s phone.

2) Young Ushio asking Hizuru to read her a book

In episode 6, Hizuru Minakata recalls the time she met a young Ushio at the Kofune restaurant. Here, while she was a patron, Ushio had come to her asking for Hizuru’s book to read. The book contained too mature of a topic for Ushio at the time, so Hizuru offered to narrate her own original story.

At that moment, the way Ushio threw a tantrum for not being allowed to read a book was far too adorable. Also, the way she mispronounced the word “original” to “orangeenal” could not be ignored.

3) Ushio surprises Shinpei while cooking

During the 4th loop, when Shinpei was cooking for the Kofunes, Ushio surprised him. Shinpei still hadn’t figured out the deal with the loops, so it was scary for him. However, Ushio was too hungry and distracted by Shinpei’s curry.

When Mio came into the room, Ushio’s tummy rumbled with hunger, which was a close call. However, Mio mistook it for Shinpei being hungry. Later, as Alan entered the room, Shinpei passed a note to Ushio asking her to sneak into his room. Her reaction to understanding the plan was way too cute and carefree.

Ushio acting carefree in Summertime Render (Image via OLM)

4) Ushio waiting for Shinpei’s curry

When Shinpei headed to take some food to Ushio, he saw her singing her curry rhythm, which made Shinpei confused about his feelings. She gobbled on the food the way the real Ushio used to eat. This made Shinpei check if the Ushio sitting in front of her was a shadow or not.

Ushio waiting for dinner in Summertime Render (Image via OLM)

Upon touching her shadow, Shinpei happened to tickle her, which confirmed that she was a shadow. Later, the way Ushio asked for seconds and tried to copy Shinpei was too cute. Lastly, the way Ushio waited and hid herself while waiting for Shinpei to hand her some new clothes was also adorable.

5) Ushio’s reaction to Hizuru treating her arm

When shadow Mio attacked Shinpei, Ushio jumped in to save him, causing her arm to be severely injured. Hizuru and Nezu came in to rescue them. While they were successful, Hizuru even wanted to eliminate Ushio.

Ushio reacting to Hizuru fixing her arm (Image via OLM)

However, Shinpei pleads with Hizuru to spare Ushio and help treat her arm. Hizuru agreed to it and poured some water on Ushio’s arm. This caused her arm to disappear, and Ushio’s reaction to it was too adorable. As it didn’t hurt her anymore, she was completely fine having no arm and was back to her usual self.

6) Ushio kicks Sou

Shinpei and Ushio head to explain the situation to Sou so that they can get some help. Here, Ushio revealed herself to Sou, but the latter was too stunned to speak. He was feeling guilty for Ushio’s death all this time, and there she was standing in front of her.

Ushio kicking Ushio in Summertime Render (Image via OLM)

After Shinpei and Ushio explained to him the whole scenario surrounding the shadows, Sou asked Ushio to punch him for not being able to resuscitate her properly. But Ushio, having held no grudges against Sou, was quick to kick him and make him realize that they depended on his help. The kick simply showed Ushio’s closeness to his friends.

7) Ushio gets along with her shadow

In Summertime Render episode 9, Shinpei, Ushio, and Sou watch a video that was recorded on Ushio’s phone. The video had Ushio and Shadow Ushio conveying a message to Shinpei. This triggered a flashback to how Ushio and Shadow Ushio came to meet each other.

While it was confusing at first, they got along with one another due to their fear of ghosts and the same personalities. These moments were cute and left fans smiling as the Ushios kept interacting with one another.

8) Ushio’s drastic mood swings during tense moments

When Ushio, Shinpei, and Sou headed to the forest to inspect an abandoned house, we saw Ushio’s human side as she was scared of ghosts. Here, we saw Ushio and Sou’s dynamic as Sou was eager to scare her more. We once again witnessed Ushio getting scared when the sound of water dripping alarmed her.

As the group went further down the rabbit hole for their investigation, things got tense. This is when Ushio started feeling hungry, letting out the biggest rumble. Her reaction to Shinpri having brought food with her looked too childlike.

9) Ushio hates hospitals at night

Ushio scared of the hospital in Summertime Render (Image via OLM)

When Shinpei, Ushio, Hizuru, Sou, and Tokiko headed into the clinic to meet Dr. Hishigata, Ushio shared another one of her fears, which is being in hospitals late at night. She was crumbling in fear, cutting the circulation off from Shinpei’s hand.

Later, when Ushio detected a shadow on the floor below, she was left terrified when she figured out it was the Morgue. However, when she discovered that it was her original body in the Morgue, she was no longer worried.

10) Young Ushio dealing with bullies

Young Ushio talking to Bushi in Summertime Render (Image via OLM)

When Ushio and Shinpei were young, they were taught by a woman called Hitobuchi “Buchi’ Kanae. When the duo found out that the latter was killed by the shadows, Ushio and Shinpei reminisced about an incident back when they were young.

As Ushio looked like a foreigner, owing to her blonde hair and blue eyes, some kids bullied her for it. However, Ushio wouldn’t keep the matter aside and took care of her bullies, for which she received a lecture from Buchi. The way Ushio showed her feisty side in defending herself was one of the cutest moments in Summertime Render.

These were our picks for the cutest Ushio moments from Summertime Render. What do you think? Are there any moments we missed out on? Comment down below.

