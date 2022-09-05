10 anime to watch if you like The Devil is a Part-Timer

While The Devil is a Part-Timer started as an anime that focuses on an other-worldly Satan who teleports to Earth, the plot rarely follows up on his conquest to rule worlds. The anime has been nothing but charming and funny, with events that are quite unique. It's not every day that you find Satan working for a knock-off version of McDonald's.

After the release of the first season back in 2013, the second season came out after nine years. Now that the second season is closing in on its finale, fans of the series might be left wanting to watch a series that follows a similar plot line. As such, today we bring you 10 anime that you need to watch if you like The Devil is a Part-Timer.

Noragami and 9 other anime you must watch if you like The Devil is a Part-Timer

1) Hinamatsuri

Hina from Hinamatsuri (Image via feel)

Hinamatsuri focuses on a yakuza member, Yoshifumi Nitta. He revels in his recent success when an other-worldly girl materializes in his home through a peculiar capsule. The girl's name is Hina, and she possesses special powers. Initially, she has been a nuisance, but Nitta soon realizes how he could make use of her powers to do well in his yakuza life. In exchange, he would take care of her.

Both Hinamatsuri and The Devil is a Part-Timer have main characters who are transported to modern-day Japan as they try to learn and survive in the new world. As they are unfamiliar with the norms here, it leads to hilarious situations in their daily mundane lives.

2) Assassination Classroom

Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

Assassination Classroom is an anime about a peculiar octopus-like professor named Koro-sensei, who teaches Class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Middle School. He has already blown up half the moon and is threatening to destroy the Earth by March of the following year. So, the government asks the kids to kill their professor in exchange for prize money. However, it is not an easy job.

A common similarity that Assassination Classroom has with The Devil is a Part-Timer is that the main characters are intent on taking over/destroying the world. However, while aiming to do so, the protagonists take up a normal day job. The humor is almost the same in both the anime, one relating to a fast food restaurant while the other relates to a classroom. While both the main characters are supposed to be evil, they are very likable characters.

3) Overlord

Overlord is about a player named Momonga, a member of a dark guild called Ainz Ooal Gown, in the game Yggdrasil. He spends his last moments within the game when its servers shut down. However, Momonga retains his consciousness and finds the NPCs to have developed personalities. He then sets out on a conquest to take control over the world and find other players who may have gotten stuck as well.

Both Overlord and The Devil is a Part-Timer have a demon as an MC as they aim to take over the world. While Maou Sadao from The Devil is a Part-Timer is much passive about his aim, Momonga (later called Ainz) actively works towards his goal.

4) KonoSuba

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days @PlayKonoSuba Define your love of KonoSuba in one word Define your love of KonoSuba in one word 💬 https://t.co/0UJyh7fzzq

KonoSuba is a story revolving around Kazuma, who chooses to get isekai’d after he dies in a pathetic way. However, being isekai’d allows him to take one item with him, which he chooses to be the goddess Aqua.

This turns out to be a horrible decision on his end, as Aqua is useless. Now, as they are in a new world, they have to earn a living so that they can pay for their daily expenses, which leads to a series of misfortunes.

A major similarity between The Devil is a Part-Timer and KonoSuba is that the main protagonists have traveled to another world. Both of them put off their primary goals in favor of trying to earn basic living expenses. Other than this, both anime have a harem as they are the groups that predominantly cause drama for the protagonist.

5) Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Noragami is about a minor deity who has self-proclaimed to be the Delivery God. He does odd jobs for 5 yen and dreams of having a million followers. He then meets a girl, Hiyori Iki, who saves Yato from a car accident. But this incident causes her soul to become loose and able to come out of her body. Hiyori demands Yato to help her return to normal.

The Devil is a Part-Timer and Noragami are similar in the sense that they have other-worldly beings doing odd jobs. The main protagonists from both anime have a dark past and are now living a simple life with a goal in mind. Also, both the anime have the main character get familiar with humans through a girl they met.

6) One Punch Man

Saitama in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama, a seemingly unimpressive man who trains for three years to attain unrivaled strength. He becomes so strong that he can defeat any foe with a single punch. However, being able to defeat all of his enemies with no thrill makes him quite bored. One day, he gets a sidekick, Genos, with whom he joins the Hero Association.

One Punch Man bears similarities to The Devil is a Part-Timer in the sense that the main heroes are overpowered as they try to live their mundane lives. In addition, both these characters have very loyal sidekicks as they help in bringing the major drama in the series.

7) Spy x Family

Spy x Family follows the story of Twilight, a spy who is tasked with Mission Strix. The mission requires him to forge a family and get closer to politician Donovan Desmond. For this, Twilight takes on the name Loid Forger and acquires a daughter, Anya, and a wife, Yor.

Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio)

To accomplish his task, he has to enroll Anya into the Eden Academy and help her become an Imperial Scholar, which would allow Twilight to get in contact with Donovan Desmond. What Twilight doesn’t know is that Anya is a telepath and Yor is an assassin.

The Devil is a Part-Timer and Spy x Family are similar as both anime’s main protagonists have a higher goal, which is vaguely sitting on the sidelines. They continue to face various day-to-day objectives as part of their mundane lives, as each episode is filled with valuable life lessons and humor.

8) Beelzebub

Tatsumi Oga and Beelzebub (Image via Pierrot Plus)

Tatsumi Oga, a first-year student at Ishiyama High, is infamous for being a vicious fighter. One day, he sees a man drowning in the river and saves him. But the man splits open and a baby comes out and latches onto Oga.

This baby is named Kaiser de Emperana Beelzebub IV or Beelzebub, but is also known as the Demon Lord’s son. As the series progresses, Oga encounters Beelzebub’s maid Hildegard, and together they try to raise him.

Both the main characters of The Devil is a Part-Timer and Beelzebub are similar to each other as they try to adapt to a new lifestyle with a significant change. Both anime even have a female counterpart who is interested in the main character. Also, the obvious similarity is that both anime have a demon that has been teleported to modern-day Japan.

9) Blue Exorcist

Rin Okamura in Blue Exorcist (Image via A1- Pictures)

Rin Okumura, a troublesome teenager, finds out that he is the son of Satan and has been sent to the world to become a vessel for his father. Unwilling to join his father in conquering the human world, Rin trains to become an exorcist alongside his brother Yukio to take down Satan and ruin his plans.

The heroes of The Devil is a Part-Timer and Blue Exorcist share similar personalities. While their plot and genre differ, both anime have demons trying to conquer the human world. They also deal with magical powers and have an amazing and loyal set of side characters following the protagonist in his quest.

10) Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid characters (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid features Kobayashi taking in a dragon as her maid. The mythical beast had nowhere to go, so Kobayashi let her stay the night. To repay her kindness, the dragon, Tooru, offers to be her maid. After feeling a little guilty and being impressed by her dragon abilities, Kobayashi takes her in, which causes other mythical beings to follow.

Similar to The Devil is a Part-Timer, Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is a reverse isekai, where people from a fantasy world enter the human world. The characters in Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid are similar to The Devil is a Part-Timer and try to adjust to life in modern-day Japan as they become part of the workforce.

These were some of our favorite picks. Will you be watching any anime from this list? Do let us know in the comments.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar