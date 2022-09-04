Overlord Season 4 Episode 10: Release date, time, and what to expect

With the arrival of Red Drop, episode 10 of Overlord season 4 is highly anticipated by fans, as they look forward to learning more about them. The previous episode ended with Ainz pretending that he knew what was about to occur. It is always fun to see how Ainz talks his way through such situations.

In the meantime, the war between the Sorcerer Kingdom and the Re-Estize Kingdom has begun. As predicted, the Sorcerer Kingdom is annihilating their opponents, however, the arrival of the Red Drop could be a hindrance to Ainz’s plans.

When will Overlord season 4 episode 10 be released?

Overlord season 4 episode 10 titled “The last king” will be released on September 6, 2022, at 10:00 pm JST. The episode’s release date will vary across different time zones around the world.

The anime will be available to watch on Ani-One Asia (for members only), Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime Germany. Season 4 of Overlord is set to have a total of 13 episodes, which means that, after the release of episode 10, we will be left with three more episodes of the anime.

The episode is set to be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 6:00 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 9:00 am EDT

British Standard Time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 3:00 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 9:00 pm PHT

What happened last time? Recap of episode 9

King Ramposa III (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 9 titled “Countdown to Extinction” saw the start of the war between the Sorcerer Kingdom and the Re-Estize Kingdom. The war began one month after Albedo made the declaration to King Ramposa III’s court.

The Floor Guardians, as well as Ainz, were to annihilate different parts of the Kingdom using their own strategy. However, it seemed like there were flaws in Ainz’s plans, as his battalion lacked military force. Ainz pushed off the question, claiming that there was a reason for this strategy.

Nigredo, Albedo's sister (Image via Madhouse)

The truth is that Ainz was requested by Nigredo to spare human life. Unable to accept the request, Ainz was asked by Pestonya to spare a small number of humans to allow the fear of the Sorcerer Kingdom to spread across the land. While Ainz thought it was reasonable, he couldn’t bring himself to reveal it to his Floor Guardians.

Meanwhile, in Port City E-Naeul (the city Ainz was assigned to), we are introduced to some new characters. Count Naeura was the Chief of the City, while Scama Elbero and Priestess Lilynette were the members of the Four Armaments.

The Four Armaments (Image via Madhouse)

The city was attacked by Ainz’s Death Knight and Death Warrior. While they were successful in overpowering the Four Armaments, the Undead were immediately shot down by a member of Re-Estize Kingdom’s adamantine warrior group Red Drop.

What to expect from Overlord season 4 episode 10?

Based on the previews put out by Madhouse, Overlord season 4 episode 10 will have Ainz investigate the Red Drop member as he adorned a Powered Suit of YGGDRASIL game. This must mean that the person might either be a player or could be directly related to a player. Either way, they must investigate the matter immediately.

Meanwhile, it seems like Prinze Zanac will imprison his father, King Ramposa III, to attain all power to Kingdom’s military force. While he himself seems unable to believe his actions, he is forced to take such actions for the sake of his kingdom.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nikhil Vinod