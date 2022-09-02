The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Episode 8: Bear sneaks in, peril at Sasaki farms

In Season 2, Episode 8 of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Maou and his group head to Sasaki Farms in Nagano. This episode gives us an in-depth look at Chiho's family. We see another side of her while learning more about Yusa's farming background and her parents.

Episode 8 of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 mainly deals with Maou's realization of how agriculture works and how much effort is put into it. The way Maou felt remorse for his previous actions felt real, as they were paced appropriately and, not sped up to match the speed of the episode's events.

To learn more about Maou and his growing relationship with Yusa and Chiho, let's look at the episode's events in detail.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Episode 8 sees Maou working on the farms

The episode began at Chiho's house as her dad received a call from his brother, asking for help at their family farm. Chiho, knowing that Maou would want to look for a job, offers the work to Maou, Ashiya, and Urushihara.

They soon left for the Sasaki farms in Nagano. During the journey, Chiho's mom informed them how bears were known to come down the hill looking for food. We even found out that Chiho's grandmother was attacked by a wild boar, which is why the workers got scared, leading to a shortage of workforce during harvest season.

Maou and Chiho from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

We are then introduced to Chiho's family, including her grandmother, uncle Manji, aunt Yumiko, cousin Kazuma, his wife Hinako, and their son Hitoshi. Our Demon Lords realize that Chiho's ability to care for Alas Ramus is due to her time spent caring for Hitoshi.

Our Demon Lords are then taken to the fields for some light work so that they get the hang of it. However, it becomes too tiring for our city folks. After work, the group heads to a nearby hotel for a hot spring. Surprisingly, the demon lords come across Yusa, Suzuno, and Alas Ramus.

Alas Ramus exclaims Yusa and Maou to be her mom and dad, due to which they had to come up with a lie. It turns out Yusa's real motive for coming to Nagano was to work in the fields, and she asks Kazuma about the same.

Emi Yusa speaking to Suzuno - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

That night, Chiho met Maou as she spoke to him about Emi's motive to come to Nagano. She told him how Emi's parents used to be farmers, and it didn't sit well with her that Maou was ruining her livelihood. Maou is the cause of Emi losing her previous life and her family's farm. So she despises Maou and the demon lords for working on the farms.

The next day, Emi and Suzuno arrive at the Sasaki household at 4:30 am to wake up the demon lords. It was harvest day, and they needed to start work as soon as possible. The workers split into two teams, each heading into the greenhouse to harvest eggplants.

Young Emilia farming with her family - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Yusa and Maou are paired together as they begin their work. The former shares her knowledge of agriculture with Maou, which causes him to look remorseful for his previous actions as the Demon Lord. Yusa quickly noted this as she told Maou that she did not want his remorse. She is not ready to forgive him, but her thirst for revenge may waver if he regrets his actions.

Later, as the group headed back to the Sasaki home to get some rest, Maou and Ashiya felt restless due to a lack of work. So they took Hitoshi to his mother, with Alas Ramus and Chiho tagging along. When they reached Hinako and Emi, it was all fun until Hinako spotted a bear in the fields. They had to make a quick getaway, but Hitoshi started crying, causing the bear to become aware of their presence.

Final Thoughts on The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 8

Now that the bear knows of their presence, Maou and the rest have no option but to deal with it. Alas Ramus and Hitoshi are with them, and their safety comes first. However, the chances of help arriving in time seem slim, so one of the demon lords or Emilia might have to take care of it. But considering that they have Hinako with them, it might be their last option.

Maou and his friends hiding from the bear i The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

While this situation may get resolved, we need to figure out what conclusion Maou will come to after learning more about Yusa's past. He has been learning more about humans with each episode and is growing closer to them. In the last episode, he claimed that he would dominate everyone. Will this stance change in the future? We will have to wait for the next episode's release to find out more.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on September 8, 2022.

