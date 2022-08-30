The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 8 of The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! Season 2 will have Maou Sadao and the rest looking for something new to do. Now that the repairs in their apartment are done, the group will return home from Choshi. But this wouldn’t mean that MgRonald’s was done with renovations too.

With nothing to do and no means to earn money, Maou will feel restless. He is someone who likes to keep busy, so he must find something soon. Meanwhile, the threat to Alas Ramus hasn’t completely died down, so Maou and Emi must stay vigilant.

When will The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 8 be released?

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 8 will be released on September 1, 2022, at 11:30 pm JST. The release date for the same will differ across different time zones worldwide.

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! Season 2 will be available to watch on Tokyo MX. It will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, Bilibili, and Muse Asia YouTube Channel. This season is set to have a total of 12 episodes, which means that after episode 8, we will be left with four more episodes of the anime.

As for the episode’s international release, it is scheduled to be released simultaneously at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:30 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 9:30 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 am EDT

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 10:30 pm PHT

What happened last time? Recap of episode 7

Maou, Urushihara, Ashiya, Emi, and Camio having a meeting (Image via Studio 3Hz)

In The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2, episode 7, Maou Sadao, Ashiya, and Urushihara met with Emi and Camio. According to Camio, Olba had arrived in the demon realm, causing a disturbance by telling the demons about the Holy Sword’s existence and presence in Tokyo. Olba even handed them a Yesod fragment to help them navigate the sword.

According to Camio and Emi, a group of demons were set to arrive at their location. So when they finally arrived, Emi went to fight, while Maou, Ashiya, and Urushihara joined her a bit later after Amane handed Maou the Holy Sword. The sword helped them to gain their full powers.

Maou stopped the fight, asking the demons to head back, as he claimed to have already acquired the Holy Sword and built his power. He then appointed Cirriato, the lead demon, as an assistant to Camio and helped them get back into their realm using the gate.

The next day, Amane informed them that their apartment had been fixed, and they were relieved from their work. The group found out from Amane that the beach was a safe spot for the spirits, but their presence had caused the spirits to lose their human form. She could no longer stay at the same location and vanished.

But before vanishing, Amane informed them that she was the daughter of Earth’s Binah and asked them to find their world’s Da’at. She left them with their pay slips and a tour book for Choshi.

Later, Maou realized that he wanted to rule over Earth as well. He found people to be ingenuine and thought he could work with them. He declared that once he received his powers, he would dominate everyone.

Emilia shocked by Maou Sadao's statement (Image via Studio 3Hz)

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 8?

According to the plot of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2, episode 8, Maou Sadao and the rest will be back in their apartment with nothing to do. That is when Chiho will bring them an opportunity to work at her grandmother’s farm.

The crops were ready to be harvested, however, they were short of manpower. Maou will accept the invitation as they head to the Sasaki family’s field in a car driven by Chiho’s mother.

That night, the group would realize that Emi, Suzuno, and Alas Ramus had also arrived at the location and would join them in their antics.

