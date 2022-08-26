The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! Season 2 Episode 7: Satan plans to rule over Earth

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, Episode 7 is out, and the plot is shifting its focus back to the demon realm. Mrs. Amane, Maou Sadao's new boss, who has been cheerful, has now become a focal point of the story. According to Maou's Deputy Demon King Camio, she was the one who took down several entities from the demon realm.

While the characters and entities in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! anime are tough to follow, the anime has been successful in keeping its audience up to speed. This episode, too, had mentions of several characters from the demon realm, to whom we weren't previously introduced. Yet, the episode's pace was perfect for viewers to comprehend what had occurred behind the scenes.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2, episode 7 answers a lot of questions

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, episode 7 began with a cheery tone as Mrs. Amane announced the profit they earned on the day. The episode suddenly pulled back into what occurred previously. Camio had declared how Mrs. Amane was not a normal human being as she had taken down all of Camio's subjects.

To discuss this, Emi arranged a meeting with Maou, Alsiel, Lucifer, and Camio. Here, Camio started explaining the situation in the demon realm. After Satan's disappearance, a human appeared in the demon realm, who egged on the demons by talking about the Holy Sword. According to him, the one who attained it could rule over the demon realm and Ente Isla.

Listening to this, the demons' bloodlust went off the roof, causing the realm to divide into two factions. While Camio tried to preserve peace in the kingdom, the human told the demons that there were two Holy Swords. One of them is the "Better Half" wielded by Emilia. However, not many people know that it is with her in Japan.

Olba Meyer from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 1(Image via White Fox)

This human was none other than Olba Meyer, the one who had tricked Lucifer in the first season. The reason why Camio came to Tokyo was to secure the Holy Sword as the Leader of the revenge faction, Barbariccia, was coming after it.

This meant that our heroes would have to take on a large hoard of demons together. When the demons arrived, Emilia headed to battle with Alas Ramus, while Maou had yet to activate his Satan powers. To do this, he needed the Holy Sword, which Mrs. Amane brought to him at the right time.

Here we learned how Amane already knew Maou Sadao's true identity and how strong she was. While Satan was activating his powers, Emi activated her alter-ego to take on Ciriatto. However, the battle didn't last long as Overlord Satan, Alciel, and Lucifer revealed themselves to the demon army.

Amane from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Ciriatto realized that Satan was alive and well and explained his intentions to the Overlord. He apologized for his actions as he had only meant to bring peace to the demon realm. Here, we discovered that Ciriatto was using the Yesod Fragments to follow the Holy Sword. Satan forgave Ciriatto and sent him and his soldiers back to the demon realm.

The next day, Amane revealed her secret. The people that had arrived there as customers were, in fact, grudgeful spirits. During the Bon season, the beach acts as a sanctuary for them. However, due to all the energy expelled by Maou and his friends the previous night, the balance was now shaken up. Due to this, the souls could no longer maintain their human forms.

Emilia from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

This is why Amane could no longer employ Maou. He and his crew would still receive the pay, though. She revealed herself to be the daughter of Binah. She asks them to search the Da'at of their world and bring things back to normal as she teleports away.

Later, the gang simply hung out when Maou revealed his intentions for Earth. He does not want to annihilate humans and instead wants to rule over them. He believes that he can work with them to develop a great nation. Here, we are left with a funny scene as Maou claims to make Emi his wife as he aims to conquer Earth.

Final thoughts on The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Episode 7

Now that Maou's apartment is done with its repairs, we can expect the gang to be back in Tokyo. Maou and Chiho can be expected to be back working their shifts at MgRonald's. Meanwhile, the plot following Alas Ramus and Yesod fragments will be driving the main plot of the following episodes.

The story surrounding Alas Ramus still has some gaps that we are yet to uncover. Now that she acts as Emilia's Holy Sword, she seems safe. However, more threats could drop by to take her away. We will have to wait for the next episode to find out.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2, Episode 8, will release on September 1, 2022.

