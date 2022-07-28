One Punch Man: Saitama can now “punch” Ultra Instinct Goku, theoretically

The release of One Punch Man Chapter 168 provided great insight into Saitama’s limit-breaker and how that ability actually works in the series. The chapter was a turning point when it came to an understanding of the series' protagonist and the type of power he wields.

In his last encounter, fans were able to witness how Saitama and Garou were able to grow at an exponential rate as they were fighting against one another.

While Garou was initially shown to be the one with the upper hand, Saitama’s limit-breaker kicked in, and the One Punch Man protagonist was soon able to turn the tables. By the end of the encounter, he was also able to learn Garou’s Zero Causality Fist, one of the series's formidable moves.

It is so strong that many fans in the community feel that the power will be able to take down even the strongest characters from other anime franchises. Some even go as far as to suggest that with this ability, Saitama will be able to not only touch Goku from Dragon Ball, but punch him when he is in his Ultra Instinct form.

Can One Punch Man’s Saitama punch Ultra Instinct Goku?

As the battle between Garou and Saitama continued, fans got to see how the two, now cosmic beings, were able to grow exponentially stronger the more they exchanged blows. While it looked like Garou would win for sure, the series protagonist soon turned the fight in his favor with his limit-breaker, which allowed him to have limitless potential.

By that logic, Saitama is a lot like a Saiyan, and the more he pushes himself physically, the more he will grow. His strength will expand to Infinitum if he engages in battles repeatedly, which is clearly shown in the fight with Garou.

By the end of the encounter, Garou realized Saitama’s potential and even came to repent his actions when he saw the child he wanted to protect was lying injured. To right his wrongs, Garou taught Saitama his Zero Causality Punch and tells him to go back in time and stop him.

Saitama did as requested and used his new ability to knock out Garou. And even though God tried to stop him from doing so, he was successfully able to change the course of the timeline.

With the Zero Causality Punch, One Punch Man’s Saitama now has the fastest and the single most powerful ability in the show. He was able to gain this ability in a relatively short amount of time, and many feel that this punch can even have a drastic effect on an Ultra Instinct Goku who, by the end of Dragon Ball Super, was able to dodge everything that Jiren threw at him.

Throughout Super’s narrative, Goku reached a point where he was capable of performing some fantastic techniques with speed. There even came a point when he was able to block Hit’s Time-Skip ability, which went on to surpass his limits even further during his final encounter with Jiren.

While Goku broke all speed barriers by the end of Super, it is likely that One Punch Man’s Saitama will be able to keep up with him after the extraordinary growth that he has had during his encounter with Garou.

Now, with Zero Causality Punch at his disposal, Saitama can land a blow on Ultra Instinct Goku, and while it might be difficult to defeat the Saiyan with that single blow, the fight between the two beings will be something to behold.

