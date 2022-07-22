One Punch Man chapter 168 proved what Goku fans always feared

One Punch Man chapter 168 has been a turning point in the manga in more ways than one. Not only did it settle things between Saitama and Garou, but it also provided a deeper understanding of Saitama's powers and what his "limit-breaker" actually means.

There has been a lot of community speculation surrounding it over the years, however, the anime series or even the manga did not explore some of the concepts behind his potential all that much up until now.

#OnePunchMan168 #onepunchman Saitama saying he can let loose his full power which he has never done before ever, ON GAROU. MANGA GAROU IS THE MOST DIFFICULT FIGHT SAITAMA EVER HAD HES NOT HOLDING BACK.

Fortunately, One Punch Man chapter 168 changed all that, and fans finally understand some of the reasons behind Saitama's strength and why Dragon Ball and Goku fans have feared it all along.

The Goku vs. Saitama debate is an age-old one. While it would be unfair to compare the two in terms of raw power, chapter 168, at the very least, settles the argument regarding their overall potential.

It would seem that, like Goku, Saitama is also a true Sayan at heart.

What happened in One Punch Man chapter 168?

Chapter 168 opens up with Saitama and Garou still duking it out on one of Jupiter's moons. While in the previous chapter, it felt like Garou was about to overwhelm the series protagonist, things quickly turned on their head when Saitama went on the offensive.

In utter disbelief over Saitama's sudden and exponential growth in the One Punch Man chapter, Garou realized that Saitama's power is not exactly infinite strength. Instead, it's infinite potential, and the protagonist can grow exponentially as he pushes himself to the limit.

From this point onwards, Garou could not keep up with Saitama, and soon the antagonist tried to make a quick getaway while fearing for his life. For a brief time, it felt that his attempt would be successful as he sped off into deep space. Unfortunately for him, Saitama caught up relatively faster by using his own fart to accelerate himself.

The One Punch Man protagonist then punched Garou, who fell back on earth, landing right next to the child he wanted to protect in the past. The gravity of his crimes soon hit him, and willing to pay for his mistakes, Garou asks Saitama to copy his abilities and go back in time to stop his former self.

Saitama does this even with God's interference, and subsequently, he ended Garou with a single punch, negating all the destruction his future self would have caused.

Saitama has all the makings of a Sayan

SPOILER ALERT

Things confirmed in OPM chapter 168:

- GAROU ACTUALLY KILLED GENOS

- SAITAMA HAS LIMITLESS POTENTIAL NOT POWER

- TIME TRAVEL EXISTS

- SAITAMA WAS NEVER HURT.

Things confirmed in OPM chapter 168:
- GAROU ACTUALLY KILLED GENOS
- SAITAMA HAS LIMITLESS POTENTIAL NOT POWER
- TIME TRAVEL EXISTS
- SAITAMA WAS NEVER HURT.

After One Punch Man chapter 168, fans of the series now have a much better idea of what Sitama's "limit-breaker" ability is. While it was debated previously that his power was astronomical and infinite strength, that is not the case, as Saitama's real skill is infinite potential.

This is where he mimics the properties of a Sayan from the Dragon Ball franchise, one who has limitless potential and keeps getting stronger with more training and more instances of them being beaten to an inch of their life.

While Garou showed similar growth to that of Saitama during the fight, each becoming stronger as they exchanged blows, Saitama's potential was more robust as he soon overwhelmed the antagonist.

Garou realized that not only has Saitama become the strongest being in One Punch Man, but he also has a fearsome potential. This is because the protagonist can grow infinitely. Like a Sayan, his power will keep increasing every time he pushes his limits.

Like Goku, Saitama will surpass his limits even if he faces an opponent stronger than him. He has no maximum ceiling and will grow to infinitum, as is suggested in One Punch Man chapter 168.

There may come a time in the series when Saitama challenges God himself.

