Tokyo Revengers chapter 267: Takemichi finally lands a critical hit on Mikey

Takemichi and Mikey’s fight is widely regarded as the final fight of the series, and Tokyo Revengers chapter 267 shows that the tides are changing in favor of the Cry-baby Hero. Assuaging the readers’ fear for Takemichi’s life from the last chapter, mangaka Wakui gives his protagonist a new weapon to overpower Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 267 focuses on the strengths of Mikey and Takemichi and how they can rival each other when used well. Readers have long questioned the sudden appearance of Takemichi’s visions, and Wakui reveals one of the reasons for introducing this power in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to Tokyo Revengers chapter 267. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 267: Takemichi’s visions help him read and overpower Mikey

In the last chapter, it appeared that although Mikey respected Takemichi’s perseverance, he wanted to eliminate the latter all the same. While fighting, Takemichi received a vision depicting Mikey kicking him. The incident occurred as soon as his vision was over, and the kick nearly knocked Takemichi out.

Summary of chapter 267

Titled “To Signal a Counterattack,” Tokyo Revengers chapter 267 began with Takemichi reeling from the impact of the kick. He was shocked that the vision was realized immediately, and he goaded Mikey into kicking him again to test his theory. He received another vision of Mikey’s impending attack just seconds before it took place. Because he was prepared this time, Takemichi managed to block the kick.

Takemichi realized that his vision has improved, and instead of showing him an entire sequence from the near future, his vision was giving him glimpses of the immediate future. Armed with this assurance, he continued to block and dodge Mikey’s attacks by relying on these glimpses. Across the field, Mitsuya, Sanzu, Chifuyu, and others, all of whom had regained consciousness, watched dumbfounded as Takemichi matched Mikey blow for blow.

Mikey was flabbergasted that Takemichi could evade his attacks despite not being fast enough. However, he soon noticed that his opponent was dodging the attacks before he even moved. He asked whether Takemichi could predict the future.

Takemichi, on the other hand, was struggling to keep up with Mikey even with the aid of his vision. He acknowledged Mikey’s strength but reminded himself that he must win if he was to save his friend.

After trading several blows, the vision finally showed an opening in Mikey’s defense. Taking advantage of the gap between two kicks, Takemichi punched Mikey with all his might, sending the Kantou president flying. The end-note of Tokyo Revengers chapter 267 stated:

“The Invincible Mikey is down.”

Observations

It appears that everyone whom Mikey knocked down is relatively alright, even Sanzu and Hanma. Takemichi once again shows his resilience by withstanding Mikey’s continuous assault. The kick from the last chapter wasn’t nearly as severe as readers feared. Similarly, it is unlikely that Takemichi’s punch would cause any lasting damage to Mikey. The chief importance of the attack is that someone managed to land a punch on Mikey for the first time since the final battle began.

The introduction of Takemichi’s vision was a controversial concept in the fandom. Since Wakui is yet to properly explain how time-leaping truly works, the specifics and origin of these visions remain unclear. However, Tokyo Revengers chapter 267 makes it clear that one of the main reasons Wakui introduced this particular power was to give Takemichi an advantage over Mikey, one that he sorely needed.

It’s established that Mikey is nearly untouchable at this point in the series. The visions lend Takemichi the required power that bridges the vast difference of strength between them. However, Mikey being aware that predictions exist fuels the argument of him being the second time-leaper. Mikey’s goals remain shrouded in mystery, and his intention to eliminate Takemichi does not seem genuine.

While Tokyo Revengers chapter 267 does not illuminate his motives, it does put Takemichi and Mikey on a relatively equal footing. Readers can look forward to Takemichi using his advantage to get some answers from Mikey.

