Tokyo Revengers chapter 266: End of the flashback, the final battle between Mikey and Takemichi begins

Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 marks the end of Mikey’s 4-chapters-long flashback sequence and the beginning of what is likely to be the final bout of Takemichi’s fight with Mikey. While the first part of the chapter deals with what Mikey thought of Takemichi throughout their acquaintance, the second part is action-heavy and brutal.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 also makes it clear that the manga is on its last leg. Readers can infer from Takemichi’s vision at the end of the chapter that mangaka Wakui plans to explain the details of time-leaping and related powers very soon, likely in the next chapter.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 shows Takemichi from Mikey’s point of view, a new vision appears

In the previous chapter, Mikey revisited his memories of Kisaki. Despite severe opposition, he allowed the latter into Toman and later asked him for guidance. Turning to darkness was a choice Mikey consciously made in his quest to become strong and protect those he loves. His trance was broken during the Valhalla battle when Takemichi stood before Kazutora to protect him from Mikey’s rage.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 is titled “Make Vision A Reality.”

Mikey’s impression of Takemichi

The flashback sequence continues as Mikey remembers the first time he met Takemichi. Despite being weak and a crybaby, Takemichi always stood up for what he believed was right. He has always been by Mikey’s side, although the Kantou leader often questions why Takemichi stands up for him or against him when needed.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 returns to the present at the end of the long flashback, and Mikey asks Takemichi why he keeps getting back up with such an injured body despite knowing fully well that he has no chance of winning. Takemichi responds that he had made several promises to Mikey himself in the future, and to Baji and Draken before they died in the past, that he would save Mikey.

Takemichi’s new vision

ryn @chosomanjiro takemichi looks so mad i love this sm takemichi looks so mad i love this sm https://t.co/KAv71674MX

Takemichi remembers Hina asking him to be honest with his fears, but he realizes he no longer has any. He has been through so many futures and seen so many of his comrades die, especially Hina, Naoto, and Chifuyu. He has seen many versions of Mikey and witnessed his death. Remembering all of it, Takemichi resolutely states that he cannot lose because he is the only one who can save Mikey from the dark.

momo 🌟 loves Mikey @tokrevtears The way ik Mikey terrified because Takemichi is not gonna back down and deep down he doesn't wanna fight The way ik Mikey terrified because Takemichi is not gonna back down and deep down he doesn't wanna fight https://t.co/QEbVdb4DiV

Mikey is unresponsive to this emotional declaration and starts to kick Takemichi repeatedly at his temple. No matter how many times the leader of 2nd Gen Toman gets up, Mikey ruthlessly beats him to the point where Takemichi starts to lose his vision and hearing. His ears are visibly bleeding, and he is unsteady on his feet, and Mikey dispassionately comments that he should have died already.

At that moment, Takemichi gets a vision of Mikey kicking him down for what can be assumed to be the final time. He wonders when this future will take place, only to realize that it is happening now as Mikey delivers another deadly kick to his temple.

Observations

Miyumi @Miyumi_Manji

I think Mikey really admire Takemichi for what he is...

#TokyoRevengers266 #TR266

#TokyoRevengers267 #TR267 Mikey had always asked himself this question...I think Mikey really admire Takemichi for what he is... Mikey had always asked himself this question...😶I think Mikey really admire Takemichi for what he is...#TokyoRevengers266 #TR266 #TokyoRevengers267 #TR267 https://t.co/gLRtTruEMc

The first observation that stands out in Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 is that Mikey holds Takemichi in high regard, but there is a fundamental disconnect between how he feels and how he acts towards the latter. It appears as though Mikey has given up on himself and, by default, has detached his emotions from the one person who can save him. While this is likely due to Kisaki’s machinations, other forces are also at play here.

Wakui has been slowly exposing Takemichi’s trauma from continuous time-leaping in the last few sub-arcs. However, it only emphasizes that Takemichi’s determination is one of his strongest assets, and he has never been more determined to do anything as he is to save Mikey.

gie @keisfangs #TokyoRevengers266 #TR266



he couldn't avoid what would happen in his vision he couldn't avoid what would happen in his vision #TokyoRevengers266 #TR266 he couldn't avoid what would happen in his vision 😨 https://t.co/tNrbYR83x4

Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 also highlights another aspect of Takemichi’s visions. The time between Takemichi receiving the vision and it happening, in reality, is getting shorter with every vision. While he had a considerable amount of time between his vision of Senju’s death and Draken dying in her place, this vision of Mikey happens in real-time seconds after he has finished seeing it.

Final thoughts

Takemichi’s vision in Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 heavily implies that the last kick from Mikey may be the final one. While Takemichi is unlikely to die, he could be knocked unconscious. Mikey’s goals are as unclear as his motivation. It appears that while the future version of Mikey wanted to be saved, the present version only wants to get rid of his savior.

Takemichi has always been able to reach inside his friend and bring out his humanity, as was seen in the case of Kazutora. He has allowed Mikey to feel vulnerable and ask for help.

As the series nears its end, Tokyo Revengers chapter 266 proves that the Cry-baby Hero must save his friend once more, although how he plans to achieve this remains to be seen.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das