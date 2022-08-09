Tokyo Revengers: 5 people Mikey cares about (& 5 he loathes)

For the characters in Tokyo Revengers, friendships and bonds are like precious treasures that must be protected at all costs. One person who has ardently followed this tenet is the former leader of Toman, Mikey.

Before succumbing to his Dark urges and cleansing himself from all types of relationships, Mikey was perhaps the character with the biggest heart in the show. However, having a big heart could mean there is also enough space for overwhelming hatred.

In this list, we'll look at five people Mikey cares deeply about, as well as five he hates to the core.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Draken and 4 other precious people for Tokyo Revengers’ Mikey

1) Emma Sano

Emma had a crush on Draken (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Mikey is someone who cares about family first and foremost, which is why he would always look after his little sister Emma. She was a caring, kind, and a little naive girl who always tried to help and reassure the people around her, even when she was the one suffering.

Emma had a crush on Draken and constantly tried to get his attention by flirting with other people, although the latter never seemed to be bothered by this. Nevertheless, she was always loyal to the person she loved, as well as Mikey, whom she saw as an inspiration.

Emma’s death affected Mikey enormously, being one of the only few events in Tokyo Revengers that made him feel truly hopeless.

2) Draken

Draken cared deeply for Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

For Mikey, Draken was not only his second in command, but also his best friend, confidant, and savior. Draken was the person who supported Mikey no matter what, always looking after him even when Mikey himself did not want this.

Draken and Mikey's friendship was based on mutual respect and admiration, something the latter was never afraid to demonstrate. When Mikey felt his Dark Impulses were taking over him, he pushed Draken away to keep him safe from him.

3) Shinichiro San

Mikey will never forget his brother (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Mikey’s first hero and his biggest source of inspiration as a child was his older brother Shinichiro. He was the founder of the Black Dragons, a gang that was considered the most powerful of his time. But instead of using his power to steal or kill, Shinichiro wanted to help people, an ideal that Mikey has honored most of his life.

Shinichiro was more like a father figure to Mikey, seeing as their parents were mostly busy, leaving the elder Sano to take care of his siblings. After Shinichiro’s death, Mikey started going down a dark path, having failed to prevent the death of one of the people he loved the most.

4) Takemichi Hanagaki

Can Takemichi save Mikey? (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Mikey was not able to find a person who could fill the hole Shinichiro left in his heart until he met Takemichi. He was in awe of Takemichi’s determination and kind heart, which prompted him to ask the boy to be his friend. Since then, Takemichi has been a constant light in Mikey’s dark path.

Takemichi is the only person who can truly save Mikey from becoming a dark and cruel version of himself. In each timeline where Takemichi leaves Toman, Mikey ends up becoming a criminal or a murderer. Takemichi is like a new older brother who Mikey can rely on when he is not strong enough to keep going.

5) Izana Kurokawa

Although Izana was not Mikey’s blood sibling, the latter always thought of him as a member of his family. Both saw Shinichiro as a role model, adopting his ideals in their everyday lives. Still, after Shinichiro died, Izana completely broke down, and his love for his family turned into deep hatred.

Even then, Mikey never stopped caring for his adopted brother and wanted to save him from himself. After Izana’s death, Mikey felt completely alone, having lost all the important members of his family. Mikey cared so much for Izana, he now wears his hair exactly like his late brother would, in order to preserve his memory.

Hanma and 4 other Tokyo Revengers characters that Mikey despised

1) South Terano

South Terano, the leader of the Rokuhara Tandai, has the same Dark Impulses as Mikey. You would believe that Mikey would understand South on a deeper level because of this, but there is nothing but hatred for this criminal in Mikey’s heart.

Mikey could see a reflection on himself and his descent into darkness in South, increasing the hatred he felt for the man even further. Since Mikey was already his dark self when he fought South, their confrontation ended with the older gangster's demise.

2) Kisaki Tetta

Mikey will always hate Kisaki (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Kisaki was a member of Toman for quite some time, meaning he was under Mikey’s protection during most of the first part of Tokyo Revengers. Nevertheless, after getting to know the type of person he truly was, Mikey kicked him out of the gang and started to develop feelings of distaste towards him.

The feeling of distaste turned into a deep hatred after Kisaki killed Emma in cold blood. Mikey wished nothing more than to eliminate the person who killed his sister at that point, and he only let go of this wish after the man was killed by a truck. Even then, it is unlikely Mikey will ever forgive Kisaki for what he did to Emma.

3) Shuji Hanma

Hanma is a special kind of crazy (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Hanma is Kisaki's best friend and confidant, meaning whatever Kisaki would do, Hanma would stay loyal to him. This was proved after Kisaki was kicked out of Toman and Hanma renounced the gang, leaving with Kisaki.

Mikey's distrust of Hanma turned to hatred after learning he was directly involved with Emma’s death. Hanma may be a member of the Kanto Manji Gang Mikey leads, but it does not seem like Mikey cares about the boy at all. He is probably a member only because of Mikey’s twisted personality at that point in the story.

4) Masataka Kiyomizu

Masata is a former member of Toman who was kicked out of the organization and started his own gang. When we first met him, he was the leader of a fighting ring were he forced weaker students to fight for his entertainment.

Mikey hates people who appear to be strong but only take advantage of others, so he swiftly took care of Masata. After Masata came back and tried to kill Takemichi and Draken, Mikey absolutely started to loathe the boy with all of his heart.

5) Nobutaka Osanai

Osanai as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

As the eighth leader of Moebius, Nobutaka was a ruthless and overconfident individual who used his position of power to terrorize others. Mikey met him after he severely hurt one of his closest friends, Pah-chin.

Without warning, Mikey dispatched Osanai, sending him tumbling to the ground with a single kick. As stated before, Mikey hates when people act tougher than they are by picking on someone weaker than them, even more so if those being abused are his friends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande