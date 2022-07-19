Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262: Fueled by his Dark Impulses, Mikey obliterates both Toman and Kantou

After Takemichi and Mikey’s confrontation was interrupted by Chifuyu and Hanma in the last chapter, fans eagerly awaited Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 for the continuation of what is likely to be the final battle of the series. However, the chapter was confusing at best and haphazard at worst, with yet another mystifying exposure of Mikey’s Dark Impulses.

While Wakui has proven to his readers that he plans such chapters in an attempt to further complicate the mystery surrounding Mikey’s Dark Impulses, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 was not only abrupt and unclear, but readers are also a little frustrated with not having a proper explanation for this fabled darkness of Manjiro Sano.

Disclaimer: This article contains scans from Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of any media displayed here unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 shows Mikey brutalizing his friends and foes under the influence of his Dark Impulses

daily takefuyu @daiIytakefuyu #TokyoRevengers261



i fear chifuyu will never be able to forgive himself for what he said to takemichi in the hospital after draken’s death … however i’m sure takemichi already forgave him long time ago ☹️☹️ i fear chifuyu will never be able to forgive himself for what he said to takemichi in the hospital after draken’s death … however i’m sure takemichi already forgave him long time ago ☹️☹️ #TokyoRevengers261 i fear chifuyu will never be able to forgive himself for what he said to takemichi in the hospital after draken’s death … however i’m sure takemichi already forgave him long time ago ☹️☹️ https://t.co/lL9fzQBp3N

In the last chapter, Takemichi told Mikey about everything that happened in the future that led him back to the past, trying to save the latter. Sanzu took down an unsuspecting Taiju, yelling at Takemichi that Mikey must complete his descent into darkness because this path was decided for him when he was a child.

Hanma joined them, taunting Takemichi that he was left alone. Suddenly, Chifuyu came to his partner’s rescue. Despite being beaten down by Hanma, Chifuyu expressed regret for previously abandoning his friend and vowed to support Takemichi against Mikey and the other two.

Chifuyu’s call to action

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 begins with Chifuyu Matsuno continuing his speech from the last chapter, calling Toman into action and challenging Kantou Manji Gang. Inspired by this speech, Mitsuya leads the rest of Toman’s captains into standing up again. Inui and Kokonoi commend Chifuyu’s tenacity, while Senju resolves to stop dragging her feet.

Pah-Chin, who has regained consciousness, appears alongside Peh-Yan. The Kawata Twins and members of the Mizo Middle Five also drag their injured bodies into the fray. Taiju appears, supported by his brother Hakkai and carrying the Toman flag, which causes Sanzu to lament that he couldn’t strike him down. The members of Toman rise and start chanting, which irritates Mikey.

Mikey’s Dark Impulses

A visual representation of his Dark Impulses is seen entering Mikey’s mind as he proceeds to walk up to Takemichi, who recognizes the former’s empty eyes. Mikey knocks down Takemichi much like he did in the Three Deities Arc, only this time with his fist. He goes on to strike down a speechless Chifuyu which excites Sanzu. However, Mikey swiftly kicks Sanzu unconscious as well. When Hanma protests that Sanzu is an ally, Mikey knocks him out as well with a chilling,

“And?”

Mitsuya is astonished to see that Mikey is not discriminating between allies and enemies. Mikey then proceeds to raze everyone to the ground, including Inui, Mitsuya, the Shiba brothers, the Kawata twins, and all Kantou and Toman members. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 ends with Mikey standing on the battlefield with everyone lying unconscious around him.

Final thoughts

kat 🍓 @CHlFUYULUVR #tr262

naw cause fr this chapter felt like when you play mario karts and get the super star power up and as soon as it ends you get hit with the blue shell 🏻‍♀️ naw cause fr this chapter felt like when you play mario karts and get the super star power up and as soon as it ends you get hit with the blue shell🏻‍♀️ #tr262 naw cause fr this chapter felt like when you play mario karts and get the super star power up and as soon as it ends you get hit with the blue shell 🚶🏻‍♀️

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 started out as a segue into the final battle between Mikey and Takemichi, perhaps alongside a few bonus fights between other prominent characters. The expectations were high that the mystery of the Time-Leapers will finally be resolved, especially with Hanma and Sanzu coming together.

However, the chapter transitioned into one of the most baffling issues from Wakui yet, with no preamble or logical escalation to Mikey’s actions. Granted, Wakui has tried very hard to make readers understand that Mikey’s actions either do not follow logic, or follow a line of reasoning that is understandable to him alone. However, given that the series is in its final arc, readers expect the mystery surrounding the Dark Impulses to be revealed instead of wounding up even further.

babu @dcemberain ok but lowkey #tr262 feels like a hallucination. it's all too rushed and weirder. ok but lowkey #tr262 feels like a hallucination. it's all too rushed and weirder.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 262 confuses readers on whether the Dark Impulses is a psychological issue, as everyone previously believed, or a physical alteration. A theory has emerged that Mikey from the future and Mikey from the past are two different entities, and Dark Impulses is actually the future Mikey taking over the current one. While far-fetched, the theory seems as plausible as any other, given the meager information available to readers.

gie @keisfangs #TokyoRevengers262 #TR262



mikey took down everyone regardless of whether they were enemies or allies mikey took down everyone regardless of whether they were enemies or allies #TokyoRevengers262 #TR262 mikey took down everyone regardless of whether they were enemies or allies https://t.co/uh5wJXq9Yn

Interestingly, Kokonoi and Senju are not shown to be beaten by Mikey, but whether this is an oversight or a deliberate exclusion from Wakui remains to be seen. Many have theorized that due to her past connection with Mikey, Senju may be exempt from his rage. However, there is no such reason for Kokonoi to be safe from Mikey’s attacks unless new information surfaces in the next chapter.

Note: The review reflects the opinion of the writer.

